CGCC Leads Company Visit to Sun Fiber in South Carolina and Jointly Hosts Forum on Unleashing Sustainability Success

Prominent Members of the U.S.-China Business Community Discuss How to Benefit the Local Economy and Environment by Investing in Sustainability

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encouraged by the positive momentum for benefiting both the economy and the environment, from May 5th to May 6th, 2022, China General Chamber of Commerce - USA (CGCC) led a delegation of member companies to visit Sun Fiber in Richburg, South Carolina, a leading manufacturing company that recycles plastic bottles into polyester staple fibers. The visit kicked off the CGCC 2022 Member Company Visits series, which aims to engage members of the U.S.-China business community with game-changing organizations and their pioneering practices.

Sustainability has become an imperative for companies and the planet, a necessity and genuine business opportunities.

Jointly organized by CGCC and Sun Fiber, the visit featured a business forum highlighting the power of sustainability endeavors to create business opportunities and unleash strategic benefits for local economies. About 100 distinguished guests from across the U.S. joined the event both in person and virtually.

Suosheng Li, Vice-Chair of CGCC and General Manager of China Construction Bank New York, highlighted that "promoting the idea of how sustainable strategies advance the economic, social and environmental 'Triple Bottom Line' would help businesses better understand the benefits of sustainability initiatives." Wei Hu, President, and CEO of Bank of China U.S.A. thoroughly introduced BOCUSA's strategic emphasis on ESG efforts and its strong commitment to the green finance transformation.

Chinese companies have heavily invested in South Carolina across industries and created enormous jobs and opportunities for the local economy. South Carolina Governor Henry McMasters, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey, and Director of Chester County Economic Development Robert Long reiterated the importance of these investments in the region and the importance of China as one of the state's largest trading partners during their remarks.

The forum also touched upon the Recycling and the Application Market and included remarks from Alasdair Carmichael, Program Director of NAPCOR; Mary McClellan, Executive Director of Carolina Recycling Association; Anna DeLage, Recycling Market Development of SC Department of Commerce; Robert Taylor, COO of Stein Fiber LTD, and Charles Thompson, President of Arden Companies.

CGCC sincerely thanks Sun Fiber for its support and truly admires its success as a socially responsible company operating in the U.S. CGCC looks forward to more member companies participating in future company visits.

