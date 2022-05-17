Pexip Wins "Best Virtual Care Solution"

2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize leading players in the global health and technology market

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading video communication platform, announced it has won "Best Virtual Care Solution" in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and technology market. In 2021, Pexip was recognized with MedTech's "Best Telehealth Platform" award.

Pexip helps hospitals and health systems deliver virtual care with its flexible video platform, which provides a seamless user experience to help improve overall outcomes. With Pexip, patients can join video calls from the device of their choice, without the need to download any software or plugins, while providers can use the technologies they already own to meet with patients. With robust integrations and customization options, organizations can easily extend their care from hospital to home.

"Healthcare has been transformed during the past two years, with the pandemic driving unprecedented acceleration in digital health and a universal adoption of telehealth. Around the world, healthcare organizations have grown to trust and rely on Pexip health solutions that video-enable their unique inpatient, outpatient, and at-home delivery care models," said Peter McCarthy, VP of Public Sector, Pexip.

With Pexip, healthcare organizations can control everything from branding to management within the platform. It can be customized to a brand's look-and-feel and workflows to ensure a consistent user experience—and administrators can manage it all using a single, secure interface. Pexip can be deployed as a service, in a private cloud (including Microsoft, Google, or Amazon), on-premise in an organization's data center, or in a hybrid model. With its virtualized architecture, Pexip can scale to support hundreds of thousands of users around the world.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries today. Award categories include Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

Pexip is a video communication platform that empowers large enterprises and public sector organizations to transform their interactions with video. Pexip's unique core technology provides simplified collaboration for connected spaces, privacy and business continuity for secure spaces, and customized connections for innovative applications of video. The solution is sold through more than 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo stock exchange in May 2020.

Pexip's virtual care solution connects healthcare providers and patients through secure, easy-to-join telehealth visits from any device or location. Learn more at pexip.com/healthcare.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cyber Security, and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com

