Park 'N Fly Celebrates 55 Years in Off-Site Airport Parking

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider, celebrates 55 years of providing top-notch service and continually elevating the airport-parking experience.

With the summer travel season approaching, Park 'N Fly provides stress-free, off-site airport parking with unparalleled amenities. Our new www.pnf.com online booking website allows customers to reserve a space online in advance—and avoid searching for a parking space upon arriving at the airport. Our lots also offer a variety of parking space options to accommodate your parking preference such as valet parking, self-park uncovered and covered parking, shuttle service to the terminal on departure and back to the lot upon arrival home, luggage assistance, contactless entry and exit, car washing/detailing, oil changes, pet boarding and more—with staff on-site 24 hours a day. (Available amenities vary by lot location.)

Park 'N Fly opened its first off-site airport parking location in 1967 and has grown to oversee 13 facilities over the years with locations in cities around the United States. The introduction of online booking in 2005 transformed how the company operates and provided customers with an easy, seamless interface for reserving spaces in advance. Expansion into new markets, a steady stream of industry accolades and our ever-evolving App with Frequent Parker rewards program that gives members even more ways to save followed. We introduced the "Park 'N Fly Guy" as our first-ever brand ambassador in 2021, and look forward to what the next 55 years have in store.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. A privately-owned company founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen, the group includes BCD Travel (a global corporate travel management company and its subsidiary global meetings and events agency, BCD Meetings & Events), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), and Airtrade (a consolidation and fulfillment company). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

