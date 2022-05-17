OCEAN HOUSE COLLECTION KICKS OFF SUMMER SEASON WITH DELICIOUS NEW COASTAL DINING CONCEPTS

Rhode Island's Five-Star Hotels Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn Announce Fresh Lineup of Culinary Offerings for Summer 2022

WESTERLY, R.I., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House Collection (OHC), New England's leading luxury hospitality group, today announced a fresh lineup of new seasonal dining experiences at its triple-Five-Forbes star Ocean House and Five-Star sister property, Weekapaug Inn.

A recent report by Destination Analysts indicates that culinary experiences are a leading travel motivator for more than half of Americans this year.

Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn are reaffirming their reputations as two of the country's most celebrated culinary destinations with their delicious menus, scenic settings and creativity. For example, at Ocean House, new seasonal gastronomic experiences are being added to its year-round dining offerings, including COAST, the only restaurant in Rhode Island to have both the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond recognitions. Options for guest dining this season include:

Dalia by Danton Valle – This new casual, open-air lunch and dinner dining concept was curated by award-winning chef Danton Valle and is located on the property's popular Seaside Terrace. The restaurant offers a coastal Mexican menu inspired by Chef Valle's heritage, complete with sweeping views of the Atlantic coast. The dahlia, or "dalia" in Spanish, is the national flower of Mexico and a popular flower in the southern coast of New England.

Secret Garden – New for the summer 2022 season, Ocean House's iconic pop-up champagne bar returns with breakfast service. Available to both day visitors and overnight guests, the new breakfast menu can be paired with Veuve Clicquot mimosas and is available at bistro tables and sofa seating. Between 12-9 pm , the Secret Garden transforms into an adults-only hideaway, with upbeat music, a selection of crepes, full bar menu, Veuve Clicquot cocktails, and Instagram moments galore.

Bloom, The Sipping Terrace –This enchanting experience features Sipsmith gin cocktails and a magical outdoor setting, worlds away from the crowds. With bayside breezes and garden party touches, Bloom is ideal for afternoon or sunset cocktails and even private events beginning this June.

The Verandah – The Verandah has long been a celebrated venue, offering an idyllic setting for summertime New England fare. Guests enjoy locally sourced destination favorites including oysters, clams, and hot and cold lobster rolls and of course, New England clam chowder.

Thēa – Available exclusively to overnight guests and members, Thēa at Dune Cottage debuts as a Mediterranean-inspired beachside venue, playfully addressing the similarities in seaside fare. Thēa, which aptly translates to "view," will delight guests with unobstructed views of Rhode Island's scenic Atlantic Ocean coast. Lunch, dinner, and light bites with cocktails or wine will be served at Thēa, and guests are also invited to end their evenings with a beachside nightcap by the firepit.

Located seven scenic miles up the coast from the iconic Ocean House, fellow Forbes Five-Star Relais & Chateaux property Weekapaug Inn, invites guests to experience its distinct experiences including:

The Restaurant – Curated by executive chef Andrew Brooks , The Restaurant featuring fare that is locally grown, farmed and caught. New this year is also an exquisite tasting menu with elevated tastes for dinner guests.

The Deck – The Deck features main level and upper deck seating, with beautiful water views of the serene Quonochontaug Pond. With an expanded outdoor kitchen, menu offerings this year include coastal classics such as clam chowder, clams and watermelon salad.

The Bath House – The Bath House returns as the destination's premier beachside breakfast and lunch spot, with an expanded menu featuring casual summertime items and healthy favorites.

SeaRoom – SeaRoom has long been a favorite and comfortable gathering point among guests. The cozy indoor lounge with its rich, coastal blue décor, returns this summer with a new bar and menu. Open between 2:30-9:00pm , the SeaRoom and The Bar are both ideal for afternoon light bites, casual dinners and laid-back night caps by the fireplace.

"Our talented Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn culinary teams have raised the bar yet again to offer the best in New England dining experiences to guests, the local community, and visitors to the charming Rhode Island shore," said Dant Hirsch, President and Managing Director of the Ocean House Collection.

In addition to resort restaurants, hotel guests are also invited to experience Ocean House's "COAST Presents" wine dinner series, and classes in the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts.

For more details on the new culinary experiences and hours of operation, visit www.oceanhouseri.com, www.weekapauginn.com and www.oceanhouseevents.com or follow the properties on social media, or call 888.974.7613.

