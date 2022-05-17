Malwarebytes Doubles Down on MSP & Partner Network with New Channel Chief

Building on 37% YOY MSP partner growth, Malwarebytes reveals ambitious plans to further expand product portfolio and SMB market growth through partnerships in the coming year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, today announced new leadership and enhanced focus on its channel and MSP program. The company has recruited channel veteran Brian Thomas as Vice President of Worldwide MSP & Channel Programs to lead the next phase of growth in the program, guiding MSP and channel focused offerings while accelerating the global build-out of Malwarebytes' channel partner network. Thomas intends to build on strong momentum from the 2022 fiscal year of 37% YoY MSP partner growth, to catalyze even stronger channel and MSP expansion in the 2023 fiscal year.

Malwarebytes' OneView platform continues to broaden its portfolio of offerings in the 2022 calendar year with the additions of new modules and add-on-services throughout the end of the year. The Malwarebytes MSP Program continues to widen the aperture of its strategic partnership lens with a vision to enable MSP partners to access more services through the OneView platform. The expansion of Malwarebytes' MSP offerings will better enable SMBs protect themselves from cyberattacks by relying on trusted partners to provide an expanded services offering, reducing workloads on internal IT personnel.

Thomas brings more than a decade of channel, MSP, and distributor leadership experience to the growing channel team at Malwarebytes. As the new channel chief, Thomas is responsible for ensuring that channel offerings are tailored to fit the needs of Malwarebytes partners both current and future.

"Small and medium sized businesses face unique challenges that have been underserved by the cybersecurity industry, which historically has designed products for large enterprises," said Thomas. "Malwarebytes is in a perfect position to serve the needs of these organizations through our partnerships with MSPs and our robust platform of security solutions. Our intuitive, streamlined approach to managing cyberprotection takes the stress off SMBs and enables them to focus on their core business without fearing ransomware or other threats, even across dispersed work environments."

Before Malwarebytes, Thomas was WatchGuard Technologies' Regional Vice President of US Channel Sales, where he helped to oversee the integration of WatchGuard Technologies and Panda Security's solution portfolio, following Panda Security's recent acquisition. Prior to that, Thomas served as Arista Networks' Director of Worldwide Channel Sales.

"In evaluating solutions, we found that Malwarebytes provides a higher detection rate and better heuristics than its competitors," said Myles Larden, Senior Cyber Security Manager, I've Been Hacked. "After implementing Malwarebytes, we haven't looked back. From a light footprint, to simplicity for the client, to the best support we have ever had, we couldn't be more pleased. We are even investing a significant budget in marketing our partnership with Malwarebytes since we believe deeply in this partnership and the value it brings our customers. We use Malwarebytes not just because of margins, or great support, or good marketing globally, we use MWB because it works!"

Recent Integrations and Industry Recognitions

In addition to impressive topline growth, Malwarebytes continues to expand new product integrations and partnerships, including recent modules for its Nebula cloud-native endpoint protection platform and partnership with Datto's monitoring and automation tools. Last year, Malwarebytes OneView integrated with Kaseya BMS to allow MSPs to better manage billing, support ticketing, and automate the documentation of platform usage via a single, streamlined platform.

Recent momentum in the channel program has helped drive growth in line with the overall business strategy of Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski, who was recently recognized by CRN as part of the publication's Security 100 list. The company's MP3 Channel Program was also added to CRN's Partner Program Guide for 2022. In addition, several Malwarebytes channel team members were included in CRN's Women of the Channel List.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyberprotection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/.

