LogicGate Recognized as a 'Strong Performer' Among Third-Party Risk Management Platforms

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q2 2022 report by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc. Evaluated according to 27 criteria, Risk Cloud earned the highest possible score in the Questionnaire Customization, Planned Enhancements and Customer Community criteria.

According to the report, LogicGate strengths include its inhouse content development team, ability to consume financial impact scores through its Black Kite integration, and flexible questionnaire customization in Risk Cloud. Specifically, Forrester notes, "LogicGate's investment in product and marketing strategy is paying off. The messaging is crisp and role-based; the strong roadmap prioritizes continuous monitoring, risk contextualization, and prioritization features; and [LogicGate] has one of the most straightforward and unambiguous pricing models."

"In today's digital-first environment, companies rely on third parties to keep critical operations running smoothly. But without a third-party risk management program in place, businesses are left vulnerable," said Jon Siegler, CPO and co-founder of LogicGate. "Earning this recognition as a strong performer by Forrester is validation for us of our efforts to deliver holistic risk solutions including third-party risk management. We'll continue to empower our customers, such as Fairway Independent Mortgage, Rabobank, and BankProv to build third-party relationships they can trust – ensuring that their vendors are properly managing their security, compliance, privacy, and ESG programs."

This recognition accompanies LogicGate's growth following its $113 million Series C funding round, which has enabled the company to launch new ESG and internal audit application enhancements and its risk quantification solution, Risk Cloud Quantify™. Additionally, LogicGate has significantly expanded its leadership team by hiring a new chief people officer, chief financial officer, president of product and technology, and president of field operations. These new additions will enable LogicGate to continue bolstering its market position and scaling its platform to help market-leading customers transform risk into strategic opportunities.

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform and Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers rely on Risk Cloud to improve organizational efficiency, reduce costs and enable revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2021.

