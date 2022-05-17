Lock Search Group Partners with an Industry Leading Global Technology Company to Recruit for Various Biotechnology Leaders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lock Search Group, a Canadian Recruitment and Consulting firm, today announced a search partnership with a leading global technology company to lead the recruitment initiative for various scientific related leadership positions based in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

This organization searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. Their full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform integrates modern technologies from engineering, microfluidics, single-cell analysis, high-throughput genomics, machine learning, and hyper-scale data science. They have established partnerships with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

Here, you will find the stability, scope, and reach of a Global Biotech, but one that fosters an environment and culture of innovation, collaboration, and purpose. They truly believe in doing things the right way and continually pushing the limits of their proprietary AI technology and patented software platforms to identify antibodies and speed to process of drug discovery.

Their multidisciplinary team of data scientists, biochemists, engineers, machine learning experts, cell biologists, and business professionals are working on some of the toughest areas of disease. These are fantastic opportunities to join one of Canada's most innovative technology companies and live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The position descriptions are posted on the Lock Search Group career page (links below):

Full-service relocation/immigration support provided, including:

Permanent Residency (PR) application

Work VISA application

Partnerships with realtors/ living agents

Relocation allowance, etc.

About Lock Search Group:

Founded in 1983, Lock Search Group provides exceptional Recruitment and Consulting services through a network of 11 offices in Canada and one in the United States. A leader in sourcing top talent, Lock Search Group leverages its deep network, relationships, and sourcing history to deliver the very best candidates to our clients. More information about Lock Search Group is available at www.locksearchgroup.com.

