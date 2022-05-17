Gregory Spektor & Associates Expands Office to Serve and Employ Local Community

Gregory Spektor & Associates, a top rated personal injury law firm serving the Queens and Nassau Counties of New York, has recently moved to larger headquarters at 1 Cross Island Plaza Suite 203C, Queens, NY 11422.

Gregory Spektor & Associates , a personal injury law firm in New York City that is a Member of JurisQ Legal Network, is proud to announce the expansion of their office to serve and employ the community of Queens and Nassau Counties.

Gregory Spektor & Assoc., a Top Rated Personal Injury Law Firm serving Queens, NY has Moved to Larger Headquarters

The expansion of this office is part of the firm's commitment to the local population it serves. Gregory Spektor & Associates will be able to provide increased services to more people in need as a result of this growth.

"Our attorneys have been providing top-notch legal services for over twenty years. We're looking forward to continuing this tradition of excellence for decades," shares Gregory Spektor, Founding Partner. "We are working hard to expand our services at the same rate as demand."

The firm has upsized office space to also allow for immediate hiring to fill open positions in the office, such as experienced Attorneys and Paralegals. Their goal is to local residents - including but not limited to refugees seeking asylum in the United States after escaping war-torn countries such as Ukraine.

Legal services offered fall within the categories of personal injury, slip and fall, wrongful death, accident litigation, construction accident lawsuits, premise liability claims, and many other legal matters. The practice encompasses multiple facets of legal needs, which are layered over compassionate advice and powerful legal strategy.

In order to best serve the community, the firm offers free initial legal consultations. These conversations ensure that prospective clients know their rights while the legal teams analyze the case for various avenues of maximum monetary compensation.

"Our law firm works tirelessly to ensure that our clients get the justice they deserve; all the while, we guide and support them every step of the way with full-service legal support," shares Mikhail Ilyaich, Esq., Founding & Managing Partner. "The unfortunate situations that call for many of our services can be remedied with legal action. We are humbled to be trusted with such personal matters, to the degree at which our team is growing incredibly quickly and we have needed to expand our office space."

For client inquiries or job applications, please contact Gregory Spektor & Associates via phone: 1-888-797-7735

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Levites, +1-718-938-0888, michael@jurisq.com

