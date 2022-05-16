Ricoh's Intelligent Business Platform(SM) achieves HITRUST risk-based, 2-year certification to manage risk, improve security posture and meet compliance requirements

Ricoh passes rigorous third-party security review, assessment and certification for its Intelligent Business Platform

EXTON, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST for its Intelligent Business Platform (IBPSM), the foundation for its ecosystem of services focused on workflow and process automation, end-to-end image conversion, data capture and extraction, data validation, hosting, and analytics, such as Capture and Conversion, Claims Management, and Intelligent Delivery Services. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certified status is global recognition of Ricoh's compliance with rigorous, comprehensive security and privacy protection requirements. The certification demonstrates Ricoh's proactive approach to data protection and risk mitigation, and its adherence to one of the highest information security standards today through IBP.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Ricoh's IBP has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ricoh in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, as well as incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"In today's cyber-threat landscape, we understand how critically important it is to our customers that we expertly and proactively address security risks, and protect data to the highest industry standards through our services and solutions," said David Levine, Vice President Corporate and Information Security, CSO, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We have always been committed to risk and compliance management, and as our customers continue to rely on evolving technologies to manage data securely, strict and verifiable compliance will only become more important. This certification further demonstrates they can trust that the Ricoh services they depend on are explicitly designed to help secure and protect not only their information, but that of their customers, as well."

Integrating a host of security standards, including the HIPAA security rule, HITRUST was developed by healthcare and IT experts to offer the most effective data and security protection possible. The framework incorporates local, national, and global guidelines for privacy and security, and is one of a small number of certifications that require a separate third-party auditor to verify organizations meet their standards. It is of particular significance to customers in the healthcare market, but increasingly important in other growing markets—including financial services and retail—as concerns over escalating data security threats continue to rise.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Ricoh's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

Unlike other information and security risk frameworks, the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certified status is designed with certain highly regulated industries in mind. The region- and industry-agnostic control framework can be used globally by organizations across all industries, and is the only standards development organization with a framework, assessment platform and independent assurance program. This certification can also be leveraged to maintain or achieve other critical certifications, expand target markets, elevate organizational energy, help manage third-party risk, strengthen and prove IT security posture, and more.

Ricoh's IBP is a secured, scalable, cloud-hosted ecosystem that includes a library of subscription-based services and intelligent, automated technologies to capture, analyze, integrate, and accelerate business processes. By simplifying access to unstructured data, IBP enables users to automate manual tasks, upgrade inefficient processes, reduce operating costs, accelerate innovation, and make more informed business decisions—empowering them to unlock the true value of their data. Services built on IBP enable users to aggregate and intelligently manage inbound organizational information.

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

