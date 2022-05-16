Mattamy Homes Garners Coveted MAME Awards from Homebuilders Association of Raleigh-Wake County

RALEIGH, NC, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County honored Mattamy Homes with multiple coveted accolades for marketing and sales excellence in an April gala billed as the 2022 Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence Awards (MAME).

Members of the Mattamy Homes Raleigh team celebrate earning multiple awards for marketing and sales excellence from the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

Following impressive performances in past years, Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division took home the following honors at the 2022 awards:

Best Video Promotion for a Community: Magnolia Park

Rookie Salesperson of the Year: Donna Bennett

Salesperson of the Year: Ajit Singh

Superintendent of the Year (Level 3 — Volume 31+ Total Homes Closed By Individual): Michael Pelosi

Building Company of the Year (Volume 301–500): Mattamy Homes

In addition to earning these awards, every salesperson won Silver, Gold and Platinum awards in the Million Dollar Circle.

The Triangle Sales and Marketing Council of the Raleigh-Wake County Home Builders Association presents the awards to showcase members' professional achievements. MAME is one of Triangle SMC's largest annual events. The Raleigh-Wake County organization is the largest single-county HBA and overall second-largest HBA in the country.

"Our performance at the MAME Awards demonstrates the stellar, year-round efforts of our team," said Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "These honors are the fitting result of Mattamy's ongoing efforts to provide quality living experiences for our customers in North Carolina. We design stylish and feature-rich homes in communities positioned to help people enjoy their lives to the fullest. We are gratified and honored to again receive recognition from the Homebuilders Association of Raleigh-Wake County."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County

The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county HBA and overall second-largest HBA in the nation. The Association represents hundreds of new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The Association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry, such as land use and economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

Mattamy Homes US (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited