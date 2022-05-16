InventHelp Inventor Develops Battery Adaptor for Cordless Tools (TRO-520)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to make a brand name rechargeable battery more useful and versatile," said an inventor, from Souris, MB., Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE ADAPTOR. My design would reduce the number of batteries and chargers to keep track of when working on projects."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention enables an 18-volt DC power tool battery to be used with any cordless tool. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle associated with charging and using dedicated batteries. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features an adaptable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-520, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp