Don't Break What Works Airs New Ad Calling on Congress to Lower Inflation and Reject S. 2992

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCIA's Don't Break What Works campaign will launch its new ad, "Squeezed," which highlights how the American Innovation and Choice Online Act will hurt Americans struggling amid record inflation, break services like Google Search and Amazon Prime, and jeopardize phone security.

Powered by the Computer and Communications Industry Association (PRNewswire)

To view the ad, click here.

This is the third installment of Don't Break What Works' ongoing ad campaign. Don't Break What Works launched an ad , "Progress," in January ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee markup of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S. 2992). The campaign then launched a second round of ads focused on how this legislation will break Amazon Prime. All of the ads can be viewed here .

"Americans are feeling the squeeze of record inflation every day. We are urging Congress to avoid making it worse by breaking products that American consumers love. While lawmakers in Washington should be focused on doing everything they can to provide American families relief from the high costs at the pump and the checkout counter, certain members of Congress are intent on pressing forward with S. 2992 – deeply flawed legislation that would ruin some of the products Americans use everyday, including products that can actually have a deflationary effect," said Chandler Smith Costello, a spokeswoman for the Don't Break What Works Campaign.

As the country faces 40-year record inflation, digital services can combat inflation by lowering prices as more consumers use each good or service, making it easier for consumers to compare prices and ensuring price transparency. This leads to further productivity, improvements in supply chain efficiency, and lower supply costs— ultimately resulting in lower prices .

The ad will begin running in Washington D.C. on Monday, May 16, and will soon be expanding to key states nationwide.

The Don't Break What Works campaign is powered by the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA). Learn more here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Computer and Communications Industry Association