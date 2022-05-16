Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Test Available without a Prescription That Also Detects Flu and RSV

The EUA authorizes at-home sample collection with testing performed in a laboratory

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus RT-PCR DTC Test for use without a prescription by individuals with symptoms of respiratory viral infection consistent with COVID-19. This product is the first direct-to-consumer (non-prescription) multi-analyte COVID-19 test authorized by FDA and allows an individual to self-collect a nasal swab sample at home and then send that sample to Labcorp for testing. The test can identify and differentiate multiple respiratory viruses at the same time, detecting influenza A and B, commonly known as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, along with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Results are delivered through an online portal, with follow-up from a health care provider for positive or invalid test results.

the FDA has now authorized many COVID-19 tests without a prescription, this is the first test authorized for flu and RSV, along with COVID-19,

individual can self-identify their need for a test, order it, collect their sample and send it to the lab for testing, without consulting a health care professional,"

said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

"The rapid advances being made in consumer access to diagnostic tests, including the ability to collect your sample at home for flu and RSV without a prescription, bring s us one step closer to tests for these viruses that could be performed entirely at home."

This home sample collection kit can be purchased online or in a store without a prescription. The samples can be self-collected by individuals ages 18 years and older, self-collected by individuals 14 years and older with adult supervision, or collected with adult assistance for individuals 2 years and older. This will enable consumers to more easily determine whether they may be infected with COVID-19, flu, or RSV, which can aid in determining if self-isolation (quarantine) is appropriate and to assist with health care decisions after discussion with a health care professional.

