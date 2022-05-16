Birthday Club
Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 19, 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period May 9 - May 13, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 362,500 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of
shares)

Weighted average share price per day
(SEK)

Total daily transaction value
(SEK)

09/05/2022

85,000

148.2009

12,597,076.50

10/05/2022

50,000

153.4577

7,672,885.00

11/05/2022

70,000

152.2286

10,656,002.00

12/05/2022

95,000

150.3634

14,284,523.00

13/05/2022

62,500

158.1028

9,881,425.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of May 13, 2022 amounts to 5,796,615 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

