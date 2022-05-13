EXACTA SYSTEMS TO LAUNCH HISTORICAL HORSE RACING GAMING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems has launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system in New Hampshire, at Ocean Gaming Casino.

"We are thrilled to bring this exciting style of gaming to New Hampshire," stated Exacta Systems CEO and President, Jeremy Stein. "Today's announcement is evidence of our long-term commitment to HHR and the New Hampshire market. By providing customers with our versatile system, Exacta Connect, we are able to offer patrons a diverse portfolio of game content. And with an office in Manchester, Exacta is ready to deliver the high level of support which our customers have come to expect."

Ocean Gaming Casino in Hampton will initially go live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS and IntuiCode. The addition of these terminals will significantly expand the property's gaming floor, where poker and other table games are all currently available.

Like all charitable gaming in New Hampshire, tax revenue generated from HHR wagers will be allocated to the New Hampshire Education Trust Fund and to local charitable organizations.

"Exacta has been a great partner. They have worked diligently with us and the New Hampshire Lottery to ensure compliant and responsible expansion of charitable gaming," said Anthony Fusco at Ocean Gaming Casino. "We have no doubt that HHR will prove to be popular with patrons and generate significant new tax revenue for our local charities."

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is a leader in the historical horse racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best-of-breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second-to-none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

About Ocean Gaming Casino: Ocean Gaming is the premier destination in New Hampshire for charitable gambling located in Hampton Beach. The poker room and casino have a panoramic view of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. With various tables games including poker, roulette, blackjack, craps, and electronic gaming. For more information about Ocean Gaming Casino, visit www.oceangamingcasino.com.

