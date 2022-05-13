Benson Hill to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Management will attend the Cowen Virtual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit June 8, Oppenheimer's Virtual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference June 14

ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Company management will participate in two virtual investor events next month.

nd Annual Virtual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on June 8 . Chief Financial Officer Dean P. Freeman will participate in the Cowen 2Annual Virtual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on

nd Annual Virtual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference for a webcast fireside chat on June 14 . Chief Executive Officer Matt Crisp will join Freeman for the Oppenheimer 22Annual Virtual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference for a webcast fireside chat on

Interested investors may contact Cowen and Oppenheimer for more details.

Cowen's Annual Virtual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit will focus on the megatrends of automation, energy transition and sustainability, including food and healthy living. Freeman will participate in a fireside chat for conference participants on June 8 from 3:50 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. EDT. Freeman will also conduct virtual investor meetings as part of the Cowen event.

The Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, hosted virtually by Oppenheimer, will gather leading companies to assess the state of the consumer. Crisp and Freeman will participate in a webcast fireside chat from 1:30 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. EDT on June 14 and conduct virtual investor meetings. Information about the webcast will be posted on the Benson Hill investor website: https://investors.bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

