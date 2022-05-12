Tom DeLonge of Blink-182/Angels & Airwaves Opens To the Stars Inc. to Investors Via New Reg A Crowdfunding Campaign

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To the Stars Inc., a globally diversified media and entertainment company founded as a public benefit corporation in 2017 by platinum-selling musician Tom DeLonge from Blink-182/Angels & Airwaves, former senior CIA officer Jim Semivan, and physicist Dr Hal Puthoff, plans to raise up to $30 million via issuance of up to 6,000,000 shares of Class A Common Stock.

The offering provides investors with an opportunity to be part of the company's revolutionary collaboration between academia, industry and pop culture to advance society's imagination, curiosity and understanding of scientific phenomena and other mysteries of the universe. Proceeds will support future To The Stars' entertainment initiatives, which include the development of new content across music, tv, film, books and merchandise through its wholly owned subsidiary To The Stars Media Inc.

This latest capital raise is being launched concurrently with the drop of the highly anticipated, first-look trailer of feature film Monsters of California, representing DeLonge's directorial debut and set to begin screening for distributors this month. Produced in conjunction with Cartel Pictures LLC, the full-length feature is a modern coming-of-age sci-fi adventure that touches on real events and unsolved mysteries. The film features an ensemble cast of new and familiar faces, including Tony Award® Nominee Richard Kind (Big Mouth, Curb Your Enthusiasm), veteran actor Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Emmy Award® Nominee Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3) and newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster. This is DeLonge's second foray into filmmaking, having previously produced and scored LOVE, a film Empire Magazine called "wildly ambitious."

"As we continue to expand our content platform with a powerful sense of purpose, the future holds exciting opportunities and possibilities. Strategic partnerships, innovative new ideas, and creative content will continue to fuel our strong worldwide community that's fascinated with the unexplained. I can't wait for investors to join me as we experience more fun adventures and change the way we view the world," said DeLonge.

To The Stars became internationally recognized when it obtained the first official U.S. government military evidence of unidentified aerial phenomenon that it released in a front page expose with the New York Times in connection with the research for its book series, Sekret Machines. Subsequent high-level briefings conducted by its team members are also documented in HISTORY's Unidentified, and led to the official creation of the U.S. Government UAP Task Force to look into the phenomena. The company's scientific advisory board is comprised of individuals from prestigious government agencies and academic institutions who lend vast knowledge and experience in support of its mission to offer informed storytelling where the line between science and science fiction is often blurred.

In addition to Monsters of California, other original To The Stars Media franchises include Poet Anderson, winner of IPBA's 'Best Teen Fiction' and 'Best Animated Short' at Toronto International Short Film Festival, The Lonely Astronaut on Christmas Eve, and Cathedrals of Glass. Plans include expanding the 'Poet Anderson' franchise into a full-length animated feature and adding to its existing catalogue of novels, comic books and a graphic novel to enrich Poet's Dream World universe.

