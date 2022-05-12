Birthday Club
Randon Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), ended in 03/31/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 1Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.5 billion in 1Q22, 29.5% up from 1Q21.
  • International market revenues amounted to US$ 99.9 million in 1Q22, 48.2% up from the same period in 2021.
  • Consolidated EBITDA reached R$ 401.4 million in 1Q22, 15.0% up from 1Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 16.2%.
  • Net Profit amounted to R$ 130.1 million, with net margin of 5.3% in 1Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

May 13, 2022, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferenciadeResultados1T22-Randon_221

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301546614.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.