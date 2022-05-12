Quarterhill Appoints Andrew Parolin as CEO of WiLAN

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announces that Andrew Parolin has been appointed CEO of Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), its wholly owned patent licensing business.

Mr. Parolin has been with WiLAN for 15 years and a key member of the executive team during that time. Most recently he was Senior Vice-President, Licensing, responsible for the licensing of the company's portfolio of wireless, wireline, digital television and other technologies.

"Andrew is an exceptional talent in the patent licensing industry and reflects the deep bench strength we have at WiLAN," said Bret Kidd, CEO of Quarterill. "During his time at WiLAN, his business unit has negotiated license agreements with more than 100 companies including global technology leaders such as LG, Cisco, Nokia, Ericsson, Panasonic and Sony. He provides great continuity with the team at WiLAN and with the executive and board at Quarterhill and I look forward to working more closely with him."

Before joining WiLAN, Mr. Parolin worked at SiGe Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation integrated circuit designs, where he served as Director of Wireless Data Products. Mr. Parolin has a MBA from the University of Ottawa, a Master of Applied Science from Queen's University, and a Bachelor of Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

View original content:

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.