Prominence Advisors Receives Two A+ Ratings for Technical Services

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence Advisors was the only in Technical Services to receive two A+ grades in the 2022 Best in KLAS report. Prominence received two A+ grades for Loyalty and Relationship, and Services, Operations, and Value all received A grades.

Prominence receives highest letter ratings in tech services Best in KLAS 2022 report with two A+ and three A ratings.

"It's a testament to the great work our team does," said Austin Montgomery, VP of Services. "Everyone at Prominence is a team player who supports their colleagues while also embodying our core values of moving mountains and doing great work for our customers. I couldn't be more proud to have our team so highly rated multiple years in a row."

Additional highlights for Prominence include being rated:

100% Exceeds Expectations, 100% Would Buy Again and 100% Avoids Charging for Every Little Thing for HIT Staffing – the highest possible scores in all categories.

100% Would Buy Again and 100% Avoids Charging for Every Little Thing for Technical Services.

100% Avoids Charging for Every Little Thing for HIT Advisory Services.

Prominence rounded out the report being rated above average in all categories: relationship, operations, services, value, and loyalty. Customers also highlighted their ability to foster long-term relationships and rapidly add value to projects.

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic leaders, Prominence works with more than 80 healthcare organizations across the nation, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals in US News and World Report.

Prominence offers award winning services to healthcare organizations:

50+ healthcare accelerator templates



Real-time data from Epic, Cerner and other sources



$500M+ in documented ROI



Expertise in every layer of the data stack

Align people, processes and technology



Leverage proven systems and processes



Drive outcomes with use-case based engagement

Certifications in every Epic module



Average tenure of 12+ years



Fractional and managed service engagement models



About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at KLASresearch.com.

