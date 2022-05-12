NAFTOS LEADER IN LICENSED NFTS AND THE METAVERSE SECURES GROWTH FUNDING

-Backed By Draper Goren Holm Part of their Blockchain Venture Studio Fund-

BOCA RATON, FL, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NAFTOS the leader in Licensed NFTs and the Metaverse announced today an investment by Draper Goren Holm as part of their Blockchain Venture Studio Fund. The funds will be used to further develop and secure A+ brands in the entertainment, pop culture, sports, fine art, and antiquities.

NAFTOS logo (CNW Group/NAFTOS) (PRNewswire)

"In the future every important purchase, antiquity and collectable will exist in both the real and virtual worlds, and we are at the forefront of that movement, said Barry Rosenbaum, President, and CEO of NAFTOS. "We are honored to have Draper Goren Holm, with their unequaled experience in blockchain technology, as our financial partner to allow us to digitize the best content on the planet," he said.

"We're thrilled to welcome NAFTOS into our family as Barry Rosenbaum and team have a level of understanding of the licensing industry that few in the space possess. This understanding positions them well towards becoming the industry leader in the NFT and Metaverse space," said Alon Goren, Founding Partner at Draper Goren Holm.

The company will be headed to the International Licensing Show at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas May 24-26 as part of their effort to further educate the entertainment industry on the power of NFTs and the Metaverse. At exhibit space D3, NAFTOS will be creating 3D scans of show attendees and turning them into their own personal NFTS.

About NAFTOS

NAFTOS is an NFT and Metaverse Specialty Company, creating a new income stream for brand owners using novel customized NFTs to enhance and build brand loyalty with endless royalties. With a seasoned leadership team of licensing, marketing, consumer products, digital consulting, and crypto specialists, NAFTOS brings unsurpassed expertise to NFTs and the Metaverse. NAFTOS offers a comprehensive platform where individuals buy, collect, and sell NFTs in a community of like-minded collectors.

About Draper Goren Holm

Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry's top cryptocurrency events including Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit, and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Plenty Defi, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Ownera, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria and more. More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com .

