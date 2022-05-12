KIM CATTRALL, ICONIC A-LIST ACTRESS, NAMED NEWEST CAMPAIGN FACE FOR OLEHENRIKSEN

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic award-winning actress Kim Cattrall has been named the newest campaign face for KENDO owned global selling-skincare brand, OLEHENRIKSEN, for their first ever Body Care Franchise: Touch. Through her numerous roles playing unapologetically outspoken, aspirational and powerful women, Cattrall knows the confidence having ultra-touchable skin brings both on screen and off.

Recognized worldwide, Kim Cattrall has graced the cover of multiple national and international fashion and beauty magazines and received five Emmy and four Golden Globe Award nominations, winning the 2002 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Recently, she was recognized as one of the most powerful women working in media and entertainment as a 2022 Variety Power of Women honoree. Inspired by her previous roles, Cattrall has written 3 books chronicling her journey to becoming sexually open, honest and confident in her real life. Now, Cattrall furthers her influential impact with an entirely new and exciting partnership with OLEHENRIKSEN to inspire others to appreciate the importance of touch with infinitely smoother skin.

"I was so happy when Ole reached out, as a fan of the brand it was an easy collaboration," states Kim Cattrall. "The Touch products feel amazing on your skin and if I have learned one thing as an actress, always take care of your skin with the best!"

"Kim exemplifies so much of what the OLEHENRIKSEN brand stands for – exuding joy and confidence by living one's truth," says Ole Henriksen, OLEHENRIKSEN Brand Founder. "I feel lucky to have met Kim years ago when she would come into the OLEHENRIKSEN Spa. She not only glows from the inside out, but is such an inspiring and powerful woman, who is perfect to help us launch our all-new body care collection meant for every body."

The all-new OLEHENRIKSEN Touch collection launches with two body care products for noticeably brighter and smoother skin. BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer delivers immediate all-day hydration for silky-soft skin that's infinitely more touchable, instantly doubles hydration and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier over time. Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil delivers immediate and all-day hydration, improves elasticity and minimizes the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Fast absorbing and dry to the touch, this body oil provides a firmer-looking glow instantly.

BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer Key Ingredients and Claims:

AHAs + Fruit Enzymes to help smooth and even skin texture

Caffeine brightens

EFAs & Rich Butters and Oils help nourish and condition

Smoothes skin's texture , reduces the appearance of dark spots, and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles by 75% (based on an 8-week clinical study on 35 people)

Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil Key Ingredients and Claims:

Peptides help strengthen skin

Elderberry, Black Current & Cloudberry Oil Native to Scandinavia; help hydrate & strengthen skin & provide bounce

Sweet White Lupin helps visibly firm and improve elasticity

Black Current Extract & Vitamin E infuse skin with antioxidants

Improves skin's firmness by 53% in just 8 weeks (based on an 8-week clinical study on 36 people)

OLEHENRIKSEN BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer ($38 USD) and OLEHENRIKSEN Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil ($42 USD) are both now available on OLEHENRIKSEN.com. The OLEHENRIKSEN Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil ($42 USD) will be available on Sephora.com on May 31, 2022 and the OLEHENRIKSEN BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer ($38 USD) is now available on Sephora.com.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN believes all skin has the ability to transform. With 35 years of skincare expertise, they know firsthand what works (and what doesn't). The brand's clean, potent products offer joy and results in every bottle: Their powerhouse formulations feature expertly combined actives, naturally derived botanicals and essential fatty acids, so you can exfoliate, replenish and transform your way to your best skin ever. And, with their signature unforgettable sensorial experiences, you'll love your clean skincare routine as much as your results.

Founded in 1975 by Danish-born Ole Henriksen, the line reflects Ole's Scandinavian sensibilities of health and happiness as the path to brilliant skin. OLEHENRIKSEN is CLEAN at SEPHORA, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Vegan Beauty, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

