Generac Grid Services Unveils New EV Charging Solutions for Utilities and EV Owners

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Grid Services, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today unveiled new electric-vehicle charging solutions for utilities and EV owners. The offering, aimed at addressing the demands of utilities, uses Geotab® telematics solutions to empower EV owners of most makes and models to take control of their vehicle charging, while providing utilities with valuable monitoring data sent directly from a Geotab GO device that is installed in a vehicle's onboard diagnostic port.

EV drivers can access financial incentives by opting into various utility programs that use data streaming from the Geotab GO device. Data from the Geotab GO device, in turn, informs utility system planning, rate structures, regulatory requirements and verification of participation in smart-charging programs and events.

Generac Grid Services is leveraging its extensive utility program design experience, including the use of Geotab telematics solutions, to provide a variety of offerings to support utilities at all stages of their EV strategy rollout – from monitoring to behavioral response, to smart charging and ultimately advanced vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid solutions. For example, monitoring programs can harness charging data to aid grid planning and rate design efforts, and behavioral programs can combine charging data insights with strategic customer communications and incentives to influence long-term charging habits.

"EVs are already a critical distributed energy resource to shift load to capture low-carbon, clean energy and manage peak demand," said Michael Goldman, director of business development and regulatory affairs at Generac Grid Services. "Their importance as a grid balancing lever will only increase as manufacturers scale EV production and local and federal efforts progress to decarbonize the transportation sector."

In addition to now providing the vehicle-side data through Geotab telematics solutions, Generac Grid Services maintains relationships with EV charging station manufacturers to offer additional smart charging solutions. For example, Generac Grid Services sends a signal directly to EV chargers to tell them to start or stop charging, and works with charger manufacturers to be able to receive that signal from Generac's real-time energy-balancing platform, Concerto. Combining both solution types, Generac delivers programming that supports major charging station providers and over 220 EV makes and models from all class sizes, including light- to heavy-duty electric vehicles.

"Geotab remains a leader in the connected vehicle industry by providing granular, secure, and reliable data captured from electric vehicles through its telematics solutions. We are delighted to support Generac Grid Services with our vehicle connectivity products for EV drivers and fleets to integrate with Generac's platform and enable utilities to harmonize EV charging with other manageable loads," said Eric Mallia, vice president of sustainability solutions at Geotab.

Generac Grid Services' EV charging solutions including Geotab telematics solutions are now available to utilities worldwide.

About Generac Grid Services

Generac Grid Services is a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. Generac Grid Services is working to change the way the world generates and uses electricity. From turnkey solar + storage solutions, to backup generators, additional distributed energy resources and virtual power plant software, Generac Grid Services is helping to accelerate the world's transition to a cleaner, more reliable power grid. Via the company's energy-balancing platform, power generation and storage products that might otherwise sit idle are now able to be dispatched and orchestrated as part of a distributed energy solution, thereby generating value for the home or business owner, while also delivering value to the energy grid.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

