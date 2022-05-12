Cable One Awards $30,000 to Fund Youth STEM Projects

PHOENIX, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten schools and organizations across the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight, Fidelity, ValuNet, Hargray) footprint were recently awarded $3,000 each to fund science, technology, engineering or math projects that will further enable student learning in these crucial areas.

Over the past three years, Cable One has awarded more than $80,000 to fund STEM initiatives through its Dream Bigger social media campaign.

K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 24 states Cable One serves are invited to submit written entries each year, outlining how the award will be used to fund their STEM project and how the project benefits students. Winners are determined by public voting. 2022 Dream Bigger winners included:

Denison ISD B. McDaniel Intermediate School – Denison, Texas

The school's LEGO League builds and programs robots and competes in the LEGO League Challenge categories of robot design, robot game, innovation, and core values. The funds will be used to expand their program to more students.

Edinburgh Middle School Science Olympiad Team – Edinburgh, Ind.

In its inaugural season, the team competed in 26 different events at a regional competition and qualified for state finals. The team will use the award to pay for supplies and fund field trips to enhance skills in areas such as the solar system and meteorology.

Emporia Christian School – Emporia, Kans.

Dream bigger funds will be used to increase the device-to-student ratio, enhancing the use of technology in instruction.

FIRST Robotics Team 5461 - the Victorian Engineered Robotic Nation (V.E.R.N.) – Meridian, Idaho

V.E.R.N. is an Explorer Post in the Mountain West BSA Council focused on STEM education and workforce skills. The team does demonstrations at local elementary schools, libraries and community events. Funds will be used to expand programs to more youth.

Mallory Elementary – Buffalo, Mo.

The winning funds will be used to purchase Ozobots to allow for the incorporation of robotics into the classroom and ensure all students gain access and experience with coding and robotics.

Ocean Springs Upper Elementary Computer Science/Coding Club – Ocean Springs, Miss.

Dream Bigger funds will be used to purchase the Code and Go Robot Mouse, which will be used beginning in the 2022-23 school year to foster cross-curricular coding lessons.

Pass Christian Public School District – Pass Christian, Miss.

The district is creating and hosting X-STREAM Learning Camps to ensure students have the ability to learn collaboration, communication, creativity, and critical thinking skills. The Dream Bigger grant will allow for the purchase of equipment such as 3-D printers, cameras, robotics kits, drones and more for summer camps, as well as two micro-intersessions built into the 2022-2023 academic calendar.

Pell City High School – Pell City, Ala.

Dream Bigger funds will be used to provide students the opportunity to explore photography, videography, editing, and school news production by purchasing equipment that will allow students to edit highlight reels, game videos, speeches and more.

Rolla Robotics – Rolla, Mo.

A self-funded student club, Rolla Robotics competes in events and competitions throughout the state of Missouri . Dream Bigger funds will be used to help pay for parts, travel and registration fees.

Veterans High School AFJROTC – Kathleen, Ga.

In August, the school will be opening up a STEM track as a part of its curriculum, including rocketry, drones, e-sports, model aircraft design, and robotics. The Dream Bigger award will be essential in purchasing equipment, including trainer drones, Nintendo Switch e-sports consoles, ESTES model rocket kits and VEX robotics supply inventory.

"We continue to be impressed by the variety of applicants we receive each year and all that these students are able to accomplish," said Trish Niemann, Cable One Vice President, Communications Strategy. "Cable One is honored to help these students dream bigger and we are excited to see how they will continue to utilize technology both inside and outside the classroom as they grow into the future leaders of the communities we serve."

