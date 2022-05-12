Burns & Levinson Represents Northern Sky Research in Sale to Analysys Mason

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson is pleased to announce that it represented client Northern Sky Research (NSR), a specialist satellite and space research and consulting firm based in Cambridge, MA, in its May 3 acquisition by a subsidiary of London-based Analysys Mason, a world-leading management consultancy focused on telecoms, media and technology.

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2000, Northern Sky Research is a global provider of satellite and space market research services across areas such as satellite & space applications, infrastructure, military & defense, and earth observation. NSR's 20-person team also provides strategic and financial consulting services to clients spanning corporates and governments to startups.

The Burns & Levinson deal team was led by partner Andrew Merken, who co-chairs the firm's Life Sciences Group and its Securities Group, with assistance from Naveed Cheraghchi.

"It was an honor to work with Northern Sky Research and its talented management team on this critical growth opportunity for the company," said Merken. "The satellite and space industry is a high-growth area and an incredibly interesting niche, and we are thrilled to have played a part in helping the company ascend to the next level," said Merken.

"We are very excited to be joining Analysys Mason. Against a backdrop of accelerating integration of terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as the rapid expansion of space activities worldwide, our combined knowledge and track record provides a tremendous opportunity to enhance our position globally as a satellite and space research and consulting provider," said Christopher Baugh, founder and CEO of NSR. "We also greatly appreciate the thoughtful legal counsel provided by Andy Merken and his Burns & Levinson team, who guided us through this important sale and next step in our company's growth."

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:



Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson