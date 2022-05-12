Ark-Tex Council of Governments Selects DATAMARK for NG9-1-1 GIS Validation Services

Firm's VEP Validator is only cloud-native solution built for public safety GIS

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (COG), serving Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River and Titus Counties in Texas, as well as Miller County in Arkansas, has selected the firm to provide Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS validation services leveraging VEP Validator, the only cloud-native data management solution built for public safety GIS.

"At DATAMARK, we are dedicated to providing data-forward, full-service, yet configurable NG9-1-1, solutions to our clients," said Dustin Becker, Business Development Manager at DATAMARK. "We are pleased to partner with the Ark-Tex COG to bring this innovative solution to their public safety team, enabling them to have access to the most accurate data when it is needed the most."

DATAMARK VEP provides a highly configurable, user-friendly interface to perform location data validations, make edits and implement quality control in alignment with National Emergency Number Association (NENA) NG9-1-1 data standards and GIS industry best practices. DATAMARK VEP supports data from local and regional GIS data providers and neighboring 9-1-1 authorities, ensuring seamless and accurate data across borders.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

