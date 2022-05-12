Ameren adds environmental justice principles to reports highlighting progress toward sustainability goals

Two updated reports provide further insight into the company's efforts on environmental stewardship, social impact, governance and sustainable growth

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) released two updated, data-driven reports offering stakeholders deeper insights into the company's operations including its first environmental justice principles. The reports also discuss sustainable energy investments, energy assistance and economic development initiatives designed to support customers regardless of their background. Ameren's full environmental justice principles can be read here.

"We know achieving our sustainability goals goes beyond making progress on environmental issues and involves addressing the needs and expectations of our communities," said Gwen Mizell, Ameren's chief sustainability and diversity officer. "Ameren's numerous efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), are crucial facets of a well-rounded sustainability strategy. These reports provide further insight to all our stakeholders, including our millions of customers, to show how we're living our vision, Leading the Way to a Sustainable Energy Future."

The updated reports utilize the frameworks most sought after by investors and other stakeholders to document Ameren's sustainability efforts.

"We're continuing to make improvements on all four areas of Ameren's sustainability strategy: environmental stewardship, social impact, governance and sustainable growth," said Marty Lyons, president and CEO of Ameren. "Not only will this help us reach our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 based on direct emissions from Ameren Missouri's and Ameren Illinois' operations – we'll do so in a responsible fashion."

The reports are also available at AmerenInvestors.com. They include:

2022 Sustainability Report: The latest sustainability report highlights the company's investments in energy infrastructure and demonstrates the value delivered to customers. The report details Ameren's integration of greater amounts of clean energy and plans for its continued expansion in Missouri and Illinois. The report also covers the growth of financial assistance programs and initiatives for families, along with Ameren's philanthropic efforts to support critical human needs and expansion of economic growth and community development initiatives. It also updates sustainability governance practices and plans for sustainable growth.

2022 EEI-AGA ESG/Sustainability Report: This report is based on the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and American Gas Association (AGA) ESG and sustainability reporting template. Ameren is a pilot member of this initiative and uses this report annually to deliver important quantitative data on several topics, including energy generation, resource utilization, capital expenditures and safety.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

