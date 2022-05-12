ALM Announces New Course on Real Estate and Cannabis Insurance

Fourth module in the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Underwriter Company, an ALM business released the fourth course in the six-course Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, Real Estate and Cannabis Insurance.

"State regulations around cannabis real estate can be tricky. With this course, we wanted to address cannabis-related real estate insurance issues and liabilities," notes Molly Miller, ALM's chief content officer. "This course is great for anyone looking to purchase or insure real estate for a cannabis-related business."

Real Estate and Cannabis Insurance touches on unique issues specifically related to cannabis and real estate values, as well as the myriad state and local regulations limiting where cannabis businesses can be located – or not located. This course examines types of cannabis-related real estate properties, for example, dispensaries and grow operations. It also takes an in-depth look at real estate insurance related to cannabis businesses, as well as specific liabilities regarding cannabis-related properties. This course ends with a look at commercial general liability (CGL) declarations, including a sample policy.

"When I was asked to write the real estate module for the CICS designation, I was very excited," says subject matter expert Danielle Hernandez. "I've been teaching classes to agents around the country for the past year about the basics of cannabis insurance. I've also produced articles on product liability, and I co-host a monthly Clubhouse called 'Legal Limits' for cannabis-related businesses. It was clear that a comprehensive course was needed to educate both insurance agents and the cannabis industry to understand the complex nature of insuring cannabis entities, including real estate. The insurance marketplace, as it is now, is certainly not a one-size-fits-all option. The exclusionary language in each policy form is consequential and should be understood to help cannabis-related businesses avoid costly insurance declinations. As the cannabis industry expands, it's our responsibility to provide meaningful help for the clients we serve."

Marijuana legalization is increasing across the United States, and more and more organizations have connections to cannabis-related businesses, which have unique insurance and risk management needs. The forward-thinking Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation is being developed by ALM's subject matter experts and thought leaders in conjunction with multiple insurance, legal and cannabis industry authorities. The coursework is hot off the presses, and it's regularly updated to reflect the ever-evolving cannabis industry.

Along with Cannabis Insurance 101, Managing the Risks of Cannabis-Related Businesses, and Handling Cannabis Insurance Claims, Real Estate and Cannabis Insurance is the next step toward the Cannabis Insurance Coverage Specialist (CICS) designation, designed to help anyone understand the key issues, risks and business needs to be successful in operating and advising a cannabis-related business.

