Aliro Completes Series A Funding to Redefine How Companies Attract Talent

The talent discovery platform will fuel continued growth with a refreshed brand identity and global team expansion

BRYN MAWR, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro, the company improving hiring through the power of human connection, announces their Series A funding led by Sterling Partners. The investment enables Aliro to grow their team and product to stand out in a crowded HR Tech space as an effective solution to help companies reach and engage qualified job seekers with speed.

Aliro helps companies accelerate hiring by leaning into the power of human connection. Tap into hidden networks and cultivate diverse talent communities by powering relationships with technology, making it easier to connect people to jobs and hire faster. (PRNewswire)

Established in 2015, Aliro has been helping clients across industries cultivate diverse talent networks by leveraging relationships. Initially launched primarily as an employee referral platform, Aliro has grown to enable companies to build pools of talent through both internal and external networks. Aliro's Talent Discovery capabilities help match skilled talent, both internal and external, proactively with new opportunities to engage a diverse set of job seekers faster with less burden on talent acquisition teams.

"As organizations continue to spend money on a variety of methods to source talent in a tight labor market, many of which prove to be ineffective in reaching the right job seekers, we're excited to offer companies a better way to exponentially grow their applicant pools," noted Robert Archibald, CEO and Founder of Aliro. "With the backing of the Sterling Partners team, we're excited to enter this new phase of growth and rapidly scale our business to the demand we see from companies looking for a new way to discover and engage great people."

Immediately, the Aliro team has begun to grow their global leadership and engineering teams while launching a robust refresh of the brand. Aliro has signed several significant client wins in Q2 2022, and will continue to accelerate their reach with HR and Talent professionals across sectors.

"While the HR technology market is seemingly full of solutions, organizations continue to struggle to build and optimize their workforce, especially amidst today's unprecedented level of competition for talent" noted Sterling Partners Co-Founder and Managing Director, Chris Hoehn-Saric. "Our team was impressed by Aliro's ability to enable a new approach to tackling these challenges for their clients, and we're confident this investment will help Aliro grow the product and team to become a respected leader in the market."

For more information about how Aliro is helping HR and Talent teams discover and engage great people faster, visit onaliro.com

About Aliro

Aliro helps companies accelerate hiring by leaning into the power of human connection. We help businesses tap into hidden networks and cultivate diverse talent communities by powering relationships with technology, making it easier to connect people to jobs and hire faster.

