Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Unity Software Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Unity Software (NYSE: U). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Unity Software may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Unity Software properly disclosed that its Pinpointer ad product used in its Operate Solutions business did not rely on data from Apple, but was using data from end users' engagement and platform performance, resulting in customers spending less because of inaccuracies. In addition, Unity Software failed to disclose that a significant number of its engineers were being redeployed to fix these issues with Pinpointer and thereby were forced to delay their other projects.

