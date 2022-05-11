800 companies from 29 countries will present 'over 8,000 products' for 5 days from May 23 to 27.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'SIMTOS 2022' (The 19th Seoul International Manufacturing Technology Show) will be held for 5 days from May 23 to 27 at KINTEX 1 and 2. SIMTOS, which has chosen the exhibition theme of 'Back to the Basics', plans to go beyond the limits of online (non-face-to-face) exhibitions and faithfully perform its original function to provide an optimal marketplace for exhibitors and visitors.

SIMTOS 2022, The largest manufacturing technology exhibition in Korea, will be held. (PRNewswire)

SIMTOS 2022 organized '7 Consumer-Focused Technology Pavilion' reflecting future technologies and smart manufacturing trends. In KINTEX 1, focusing on 'Cutting' and 'Digital Manufacturing', there are Metal Cutting & Die-Mold Tech Pavilion, MaterialㆍParts, Controls Tech Pavilion, Robotics & Digital Manufacturing Pavilion, Toolings & Measuring Tech Pavilion, Additive Manufacturing Tech Pavilion.

In the 'Metal Cutting & Die-Mold Tech Pavilion,' where metal cutting machine tools, manufacturing & processing technologies and molding processing technologies will be displayed, D oosan Machine Tools, HYUNDAI WIA, HWACHEON MACHINERY, FANUC, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC AUTOMATION, etc. will participate. In addition, in the 'MaterialㆍParts, Controls Tech Pavilion', where materials, driving parts, and control technology necessary for production and manufacturing will be displayed, SIEMENS, HEIDENHAIN, etc. will participate. In the 'Robotics & Digital Manufacturing Pavilion', the products and digital manufacturing solutions of Delcam, Universal Robots, and KAWASAKI ROBOTICS will be displayed.

In the 'Toolings & Measuring Tech Pavilion' companies related to tooling technologies such as YG-1, KORLOY, WALTER, and NIKKEN will participate to introduce tooling technologies such as cutting tools and processing conditions. In addition, Mitutoyo Corporation, Hexagon, MARPOSS, etc. will display measuring equipment and measuring technology that can inspect the quality of processed products. In the 'Additive Manufacturing Tech Pavilion', where materials which is used to make by laminating metal or plastic and 3D printers will be displayed in KINTEX 1, Insstek, Stratasys, etc. have confirmed their participation.

In KINTEX 2, there are 'Metal Cutting-Off & Welding Tech Pavilion' and 'Press & Forming Tech Pavilion', where you can see the overall production and manufacturing process along with metal processing technology. In the Metal Cutting-Off & Welding Tech Pavilion', TRUMPF, Bystronic, AMADA, etc. will display equipment and solutions related to metal cutting and bending such as laser processing machines. In the 'Press & Forming Tech Pavilion', automated equipment and technology for forming materials related to press for sheet material processing will be displayed.

In this exhibition, 50 companies from Germany, Italy, Mainland China, and Taiwan will set up national pavilions in KINTEX 1 and 2, providing Korean companies with opportunities to build overseas networks.

Beyond simply viewing the products and technologies at SIMTOS 2022, you can find out the 'Product Information and Industry Trends' as well as the 'Information about Customized Solutions' through various additional events such as the ' Matchmaking4U(Domestic and international Buyers business matching platform)' and 'SIMTOS 2022 International Manufacturing Innovation Conference.' In particular, at the 'SIMTOS 2022 International Manufacturing Innovation Conference', which will be held for 3 days from May 24 to 26, 22 sessions will be in position to present new insights and paradigms of manufacturing innovation to production and manufacturing officials.

SOURCE SIMTOS 2022