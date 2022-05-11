Package Solutions, Inc. (the makers of HelloPackage) announces Linda Beach as the new Chief Revenue Officer.

Multifamily industry veteran joined the HelloPackage team Monday, May 9th, 2022.

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Package Solutions, Inc. (the makers of HelloPackage) is very happy to announce Linda Beach as our new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

HelloPackage is designed to both delight apartment residents and get leasing staff out of managing packages and delivery drivers. Linda brings over 37 years of multifamily experience to the team and will be in charge of expanding the HelloPackage product across the U.S. with apartment owners, developers, managers, and architects.

Linda has a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge/relationships. Her resume includes previous roles as General Manager at Redi Carpet, Vice President at NewPoint Media Group, Regional Director at CoStar Group, and the former Publisher of the Greater Orlando Apartment Finder & Greater Orlando Apartment Guide.

"We are very excited to welcome Linda to our team to lead our sales efforts at Package Solutions. HelloPackage is quickly becoming the modern, future-proof, technology-forward solution for apartment owners as they continue to manage an increasing number of packages and delivery drivers at their properties. The product is now installed with some of the most well-known and progressive multifamily companies in the U.S. in 14 states and Washington, DC. Linda's talent, experience, and relationships will allow the company to quickly expand the product into all 50 states.", says James D. Grady, Founder & CEO of Package Solutions, Inc.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Package Solutions. With e-commerce on the rise, the multifamily industry is looking for a more sustainable, leading-edge solution for package management that eliminates complexity as well as the need for onsite staff involvement. The leadership team's unwavering commitment to this goal aligns with my belief that a customer-centric approach creates a game-changer for the industry that smooths out this operational challenge, says Linda Beach, new CRO of Package Solutions, Inc.

Package Solutions, Inc. (the makers of HelloPackage) is focused on solving the last-mile problem in high-density environments. Our first market is multifamily apartment communities. We have developed a patent-pending, award-winning, software-driven platform that greatly speeds up the process for all stakeholders...residents, apartment staff, and delivery drivers.

We use a state-of-the-art combination of advanced software, custom-designed/built equipment, modern sensors, computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) that greatly enhances speed and convenience while keeping packages and people safe. We achieve maximum package density and throughput in the limited/precious package space available. We supply all of the on-site labor needed to truly take this problem off of leasing staff. We provide our customers with a future-proof high-tech solution that gets better over time as the package and delivery driver problem/opportunity grows. HelloPackage is a total solution and is very cost-effective.

