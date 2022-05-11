OUTFRONT Debuts Three-Dimensional Spatial DOOH Campaign in Times Square For Mental Health Awareness Month Madhappy's OOH Campaign Displays Positive, Eye-catching Content To Raise Awareness of Mental Health For The Month Of May

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month in partnership with mental health-focused clothing brand Madhappy, to debut their first spatial OOH campaign in one of America's most popular travel destinations, Times Square.

Using cutting-edge content design methods to focus attention, OUTFRONT XLabs and Madhappy launch a three-dimensional, forced perspective campaign showcasing inspiring messages including "Peace of Mind," "Treat Yourself Like Someone You Love," and "Let Go To Grow" in bright, eye-popping colors and symbols, including a peace sign, a heart, and flowers. The scale, scope and location of the display prime it for significant social sharing and amplification.

OUTFRONT X-Scape is the productized spatial capability from OUTFRONT that enables brands to create distinguishable and unique content by bringing products, features and characters to life in a way that makes a lasting impression on consumers. The production pipeline helps brands achieve a sense of 3D depth, dimension, and volume in DOOH campaigns commanding the attention of consumers. OUTFRONT XLabs, OUTFRONT's creative innovation group, collaboratively developed and executed the spatial campaign alongside the Madhappy team.

"The core focus of OUTFRONT XLabs is to develop and produce innovative capabilities for our advertising partners and the OOH industry," said Chad Shackelford, Vice President, Head of Digital Creative at OUTFRONT. "Our partnership with Madhappy is the first DOOH campaign to leverage the OUTFRONT X-Scape spatial capability available on a select set of OUTFRONT large-format assets in NYC and LA. Gaining access to the consultative expertise and advanced capabilities of OUTFRONT XLabs is an added benefit when advertising with OUTFRONT. "

"We've been fortunate to develop an impactful relationship with the entire team at OUTFRONT since the early days of Madhappy," said Peiman Raf, Co-Founder & CEO of Madhappy. "They've been fantastic partners in helping us bring the mission and vision of the brand to life through impactful Out of Home that resonates with a global audience. We are thrilled to level-up our positive messages for Mental Health Awareness Month this year in collaboration with OUTFRONT XLabs, and look forward to more partnership together in the future."

Pairing with their New York OOH, Madhappy is utilizing billboards throughout Los Angeles with the same uplifting messages that are being shown in Times Square. The OOH designs are complementary to the Mental Health Awareness Month apparel capsule the brand is launching on Friday, May 13th. Through their recently launched Madhappy Foundation, 1% of all Madhappy proceeds go towards the advancement of mental health via a portfolio of accredited organizations.

OUTFRONT X-Scape spatial locations currently consist of unique large format, full-motion screens in the heart of Times Square and LA. More major campaigns are set to premiere spatially later this month.

