Ortek Launches Equity Crowd-funding Campaign on StartEngine

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortek Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in developing and commercializing novel oral care technologies, is now raising capital on StartEngine, the leading equity crowd-funding platform that has attracted 760,000 investors and has helped more than 760 companies raise $500 million.

Ortek will use funds raised on StartEngine to turbocharge multi-media marketing programs for its two revolutionary products – the Ortek-ECD® device, which is cleared by the FDA, and can detect early cavities that X-rays often miss, and Basicbites® delicious sugar free soft chews that use microbiome-based technology to help support enamel health. Bonuses are available for early investors. For details on Ortek's equity crowd-funding offer, please visit startengine.com/ortek.

Tooth decay is the world's most common chronic disease and affects an estimated 2.3 billion people worldwide. The vast majority of cavities occur in the back teeth (molars and premolars). Without using radiation, the ECD painlessly measures the electrical conductance of enamel on these vulnerable sites and can immediately detect the earliest signs of tooth decay that X-rays often miss. Early treatment can then help patients avoid the pain, damage and costs associated with more advanced cavities, which can lead to root canals, infections and tooth loss. The ECD is patented internationally and is used by hundreds of dental professionals in the U.S. and provides dental offices with a profitable revenue stream.

BasicBites are Ortek's revolutionary sugar free soft chew product that is clinically shown to help maintain enamel health. BasicBites contain Ortek's oral microbiome technology that helps support teeth from the harmful effects of dry mouth and sugary foods and drinks. BasicBites work differently than other oral care products. By harnessing the power of the oral microbiome, BasicBites immediately neutralize harmful sugar acids, enrich enamel and help maintain a balanced and healthy oral pH environment. Multi-action BasicBites coat and replenish teeth with a blend of vital nutrients that are also naturally found in the mouth – arginine, bicarbonate and calcium.

"The ECD and BasicBites are uniquely able to address widely prevalent unmet needs in dental care," said Ortek President Mitchell Goldberg. "We see StartEngine as the launching pad for tremendous growth, and we have only begun to tap into the tremendous potential of these products."

Ortek Therapeutics, Inc. is a global leader in developing and commercializing cutting-edge oral care technologies. For details on Ortek's crowd-funding offer, visit startengine.com/ortek. For more information on the company, visit ortekinc.com

