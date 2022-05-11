GL Homes and its Employees Donate $130,000 to the Red Cross for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief

SUNRISE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GL Homes, Florida's largest private homebuilder, proudly announced today that the company and its employees have donated $130,000 to the American Red Cross in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees. This is currently the largest corporate donation in Palm Beach County to the Red Cross for this effort.

"Everyone has watched the horrific devastation inflicted upon Ukraine. GL Homes is deeply concerned for the Ukrainian people and the ongoing refugee crisis. Our company's culture drives us to make positive changes in our own communities and beyond," stated GL Homes Senior Director of Community Relations Sarah Alsofrom. "What affects one of us, affects all of us."

At this stage of the conflict, the Red Cross is one of the few aid organizations that has been given access to areas experiencing the heaviest fighting in Ukraine.

The humanitarian aid to those affected includes:

Distribution of food, water, medication (many of those fleeing lost their identification documents and prescriptions).

Providing beds to civilians taking refuge in bomb shelters

Setting up reception and transit points for internally displaced people

Delivery of supplies such as tarps for homes damaged by shelling

For more information on the services of the Red Cross and how the organization is responding to this crisis, please visit redcross.org.

About GL Homes

Since 1976, GL Homes has grown from a small, local builder to one of the nation's largest. For over three decades, GL Homes has created exceptional communities and built quality residences in Florida's most desirable locations including Palm Beach, Broward, Indian River, St. Lucie, Collier, Lee, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties. www.glhomes.com and www.glhomesphilanthropy.com

