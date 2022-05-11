Distributed Ledger and the City of Mobile, Alabama Announce Bitcoin Mining Project at GulfQuest Maritime Museum

MOBILE, Ala., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Distributed Ledger, Inc. (DLI), a blockchain and cryptocurrency service provider, is excited to announce Bitcoin mining is coming to the City of Mobile, Alabama in partnership with the GulfQuest Maritime Museum Board in the form of a new sustainable revenue source poised to fuel growth for the next decade.

Distributed Ledger is bringing bitcoin mining to the State of Alabama and more importantly, the great City of Mobile .

The City of Mobile is home to one of the largest ports in the United States with a trade volume of over 65 million per year. To honor Mobile's 340-year historic port and its competitive intermodal based maritime industry, GulfQuest was opened in 2015 as a 120,000 sq ft non-profit interactive museum that sits on the mouth of the Mobile River dedicated to showcasing and telling the story of the maritime heritage of Mobile and the Gulf of Mexico. Rooted in history, GulfQuest plays an integral role in portraying the city and state's history, while keeping its eyes on the use case of our maritime industry's competitive growth. Maersk Shipping, the world's largest container shipper, already has 50% of all containers globally on its dynamic TradeLens Blockchain. The entire world is moving in the direction of Blockchain and bitcoin in all industries and governments.

DLI is using a modified shipping container to house 100 of Bitmain's Antminer S19s all of which will be fully air cooled on-site. These machines will mine Bitcoin around the clock as it lays the groundwork for government funding and subsequent infrastructure funded through crypto mining revenue.

The evident monetary gains are just the beginning as DLI and GulfQuest drive blockchain adoption on a government scale. Former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow and current Executive Director of GulfQuest Board states, "The hi-tech revenue source of Bitcoin mining, is tied to the education, adoption and growth of the next level of encrypted and secure growth of the internet designed to provide a dramatic time and cost savings and a higher level of security for the global maritime industry." The city's willingness to explore more use cases in blockchain and cryptocurrency is evident with the passing of DLI's and GulfQuest's bitcoin mining project in Mobile's City Council Meeting for April 2022.

"We couldn't be more excited at the opportunity to bring blockchain technology and bitcoin to the State of Alabama and more importantly, the great City of Mobile. Our goal at DLI is simple, help companies and institutions with the understanding, accumulation, and usage of cryptocurrency." - Mike Francis, Distributed Ledger CEO

About Distributed Ledger, Inc.: DLI is a blockchain technology company headquartered in Daphne, Alabama with additional offices in Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Mexico.

