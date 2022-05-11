Balto Joins Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace

Leading real-time guidance platform now available on trusted customer experience solution

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers, today announced the launch of its suite of conversation excellence solutions on Talkdesk® AppConnect™, enabling businesses to seamlessly combine Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA with their existing Talkdesk CX CloudTM solution.

"We're excited to offer Talkdesk customers a fast track to produce excellent sales and service conversations at scale."

"Talkdesk has built a top-tier marketplace for contact centers to find AI solutions that create phenomenal customer experiences," said Marc Bernstein, founder and CEO of Balto. "Our AI-powered real-time guidance platform is right at home in AppConnect. We're excited to offer Talkdesk customers a fast track to produce excellent sales and service conversations at scale."

Talkdesk AppConnect is an industry-leading customer experience solutions marketplace featuring a broad range of advanced applications, out-of-the-box integrations, devices, and services that give businesses the flexibility to rapidly expand their contact center capabilities. With more than 80 available solutions, AppConnect provides enterprises with access to all the tools they need to remain agile and flexible in response to today's evolving customer needs.

Balto's seamless integration with Talkdesk means that contact center customers have fingertip access to real-time guidance, live on calls, so that agents say the right thing, every time. Hundreds of customers are already unlocking the power of Balto's platform to convert more calls, ensure call quality, maintain bulletproof compliance, slash agent ramp time, and delight customers.

Balto's Real-Time Guidance and all AppConnect offerings are fully vetted and available in a streamlined interface that makes buying and connecting simple.

"The addition of Balto's Real-Time Guidance solution to Talkdesk AppConnect gives businesses more options for integrating conversational AI technology into their contact centers to further enhance the experiences they provide customers, and leverage those experiences to create a competitive advantage," said Robert Gavin, vice president of alliances and technology partners, Talkdesk.

Balto has over 50 softphone integrations serving Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) customers. In the company's rapid five-year growth, it has made it a top strategic priority to be accessible via partners' in-house app stores and preferred vendor networks.

About Balto‍

Balto guides agents to say the right thing on every call. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA to increase sales conversions, prevent costly compliance mistakes, and improve customer experience. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has transformed contact center operations and guided over 100 million conversations worldwide. Balto.ai

