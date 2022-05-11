Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging, to speak at U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit

Jayaseelan will join a panel of experts to discuss Scope 3 Emissions and embodied carbon

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability, will join a panel of industry experts at the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. This annual event provides professionals with opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and share innovative strategies in energy, waste, decarbonization, and water efficiency.

Jayaseelan will participate in the panel "Digging into Scope 3 Emissions: Supply Chain, Embodied Carbon, and Transportation." This interactive discussion and peer exchange will take place on Wednesday, May 18 at 4 pm ET.

"Lowering Scope 3 Emissions plays a critical role in decarbonization strategy for organizations that are looking to achieve their Net Zero carbon reduction goals," said Jayaseelan. "I am looking forward to a dynamic discussion and am thrilled to be included on this panel of industry leaders."

The U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit will be held from May 17-19, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia at the DoubleTree Crystal City.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com, (708) 272-7046

