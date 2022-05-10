The UniFirst No. 9 Chevy, Driven by Chase Elliott, Returns to the Track for Second Race of 2022 NASCAR Season

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, will be hitting the track for its second appearance of the 2022 season at the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 15, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, is once again serving as the primary sponsor of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team for multiple races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. UniFirst also continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

The 2022 NASCAR season marks the sixth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and the company's third year sponsoring Elliott and the No. 9 team.

The newly designed UniFirst Chevrolet made its season debut on March 14 at Phoenix Raceway, with Elliott leading 50 laps en route to finishing in 11th place.

Following a 2021 campaign where Elliott collected top-10 finishes in each of his three races piloting the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy, UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports introduced a revamped design of the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2022 season. The dynamic new paint scheme features the company's distinctive signature green color and racing-inspired black and white contrasts. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy has also been upgraded to the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 design, which offers several visual improvements like new 18-inch aluminum wheels, a new aerodynamic hood, and a redesigned side skirt.

Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also sport fire suits that complement the new UniFirst car design and feature the company's corporate color and logo.

"Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports have provided his UniFirst fans with so many thrills over the past few years," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're looking forward to seeing another great run from Chase and the entire No. 9 team this Sunday."

Elliott, who was voted NASCAR's Most Popular Driver in 2021 for the fourth straight year, currently sits atop the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings and earned his first win of the season earlier this month at Dover Motor Speedway. Through 12 races in 2022, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has one win, nine top 10s and 349 laps led. He has had plenty of success racing at Kansas Speedway throughout his career, securing a victory at the track back in 2018. He's also compiled six top-five finishes in Kansas, including a fifth-place finish last May while driving the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy.

"I'm excited to be getting back behind the wheel of the UniFirst Chevy this weekend at Kansas," said Elliott. "We had a great run there last spring with UniFirst on the car. Hopefully we can back that up with an even better finish on Sunday."

UniFirst's final race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be held at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. EDT, televised on NBC.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (280) and laps led (nearly 75,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 37 different seasons, including an active streak of 36 in a row (1986-2021). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

