Understand Government Benefits for Different Stages of Life

WASHINGTON , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every phase of life has unique challenges that can change at any time. As you experience big transitions like retiring from a long career or losing your home, understand what government services can help along the way. Search through the latest guide to navigate through any event life throws your way.

Understand Government Benefits During Any Life Event - including food assistance, early career training, Medicare and help after a disaster. Visit www.usa.gov/benefits. (PRNewswire)

Looking for food assistance? Access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) , the largest federal nutrition program administered through your state. If you make under a certain income, you can receive a set amount of money on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to pay for food expenses. Review what you can buy with SNAP and how to apply.

Seeking early job training? Job Corps provides free educational and training opportunities for people aged 16 to 24. The Department of Labor program allows students to create a development plan, pursue specific jobs and gain the technical and academic skills to carry out a strong career. Take the eligibility quiz to see if you're able to apply and connect with a job center near you.

Do you need health insurance as an older person? Apply for coverage through Medicare. Medicare is health insurance for people 65 or older, or people with disabilities, ALS or End-Stage Renal Disease. You can sign up for Parts A (hospital coverage) and B (medical insurance) as an individual, and have the option to add supplemental coverage for things like prescriptions. To find out when you are eligible, you need to answer a few questions and learn how to calculate your premium at Medicare.gov.

Recovering from an emergency like a hurricane or COVID-19? Understand disaster-related benefits programs from different agencies. After a disaster like a tornado or hurricane, the president can declare a natural disaster area and allow for financial assistance. Explore options for recovery like low-interest disaster loans for small business owners and help with your energy bills. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there have also been relief available to people across the country. Understand what benefits are still available like the Affordability Connectivity Program (ACP) which gives discounts on internet service for qualifying households and Tribal groups.

Support whatever direction life takes you with help from USAGov. Visit USA.gov's Benefits, Grants and Loans section as we share more about government programs and information related to your situation.

