INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL AND WESTGATE RESORTS EXTEND 30-YEAR RELATIONSHIP

MIAMI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, has renewed its decades-long affiliation with industry-leading resort developer Westgate Resorts. Expanding on a relationship that began in 1991, the continuation of this long-standing affiliation includes 20 Westgate properties in premier travel destinations throughout the United States.

Luxe Conestoga Wagons at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Central Florida (PRNewswire)

"For more than 30 years, Interval International has been an incredible partner, enabling our company's tremendous growth," said David Siegel, founder, president and CEO of Westgate Resorts. "The flexible exchange options and valuable benefits they offer have helped us not only increase sales but owner satisfaction as well."

As members of Interval International, Westgate owners enjoy a variety of travel and leisure benefits as well as access to thousands of resorts in some of the world's most desirable destinations. New owners will continue to be enrolled as upgraded Interval Gold® members with access to additional exchange opportunities and exciting benefits and services. These include Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; online hotel discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM for personal assistance, 24/7.

"Since its beginning in 1982, Westgate Resorts has grown from 16 units in Orlando to an industry leader with world-class properties in highly-sought-after destinations," said Jeanette Marbert, president of Interval International. "Over the years, Westgate has invested heavily in its product and added new services and amenities that clearly appeal to their owners and our members, providing them with exceptional vacation experiences. We are extremely proud to continue this relationship with the Westgate team and look forward to many more successful years together."

The Westgate collection of resorts encompasses experiential-themed resort properties in some of the most popular vacation destinations across the United States such as, Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Williamsburg, Virginia; and Park City, Utah, among others. While diverse in location, each resort features luxurious villa accommodations, a multitude of on-site amenities, such as award-winning restaurants and full-service spas, and an extensive family-oriented activities program. The company also offers a wide range of guest services to ensure that owners and visitors fully enjoy their destination experience.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 countries. Through offices in 13 cities, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.6-million-member families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. Visit Interval International on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest hospitality and resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with 24 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring nearly 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States, such as Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. Most Westgate Resorts locations feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit www.westgateresorts.com. To learn more about Westgate Resorts' new loyalty program, World of Westgate, visit www.westgateresorts.com/loyalty. Visit Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

