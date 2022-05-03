Yext Named #1 in Local Listings for Seventh Consecutive Quarter

Continuous innovation, top-tier integrations, and a commitment to excellent service have allowed Yext to dominate G2's Local Listing Management category.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has once again been named the #1 Local Listings provider on G2. Overwhelmingly positive customer feedback citing the company's expansive publisher network, real-time profile updates, and ease of use has propelled Yext to the top of G2's Local Listings Management category for seven consecutive quarters.

"Since 2006, Yext has worked hard to put businesses in control of their information throughout the entire search ecosystem," said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "We pioneered the listings space and have innovated with our publishers for more than a decade to move the space forward. We always have and we always will."

Yext syncs critical business information to more than 100 million listings and pushes over a billion updates annually across the industry's largest network of direct integration partners, which includes platforms like Google, Amazon Alexa, Apple Maps, Facebook, and many others.

Location Listings is Yext's flagship offering and adds features with each seasonal product release. Most recently, the Spring '22 release introduced an improved posting interface, advanced filtering capabilities, and new Google sync settings. Recognition of the company's excellence clearly reflected in recent customer reviews:

User in Customer Service "Gone are the inconsistencies from location to location — all our listings are sharp, clean and up to date." -

User in Customer Experience "I previously used a similar platform and switched to Yext 3+ years ago. I haven't looked back and don't plan on it." -

User in Healthcare "If you want to establish a relationship with a true partner for growth, consider Yext for your organization." -

Learn more about Yext's best-in-class Location Listings solution here .

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers Company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway, and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

