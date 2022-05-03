Veterans Guardian Announced As National Presenting Sponsor for Irreverent Warriors

PINEHURST, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting is pleased to announce its status as the 2022-2023 National Presenting Sponsor for Irreverent Warriors. This sponsorship will support Irreverent Warriors in their mission to bring veterans together to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.

"As a previous five-star sponsor of Irreverent Warriors, we knew that we wanted to continue to support their important work," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO, and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "We are proud to partner with an organization that holds veterans' mental health so highly."

Irreverent Warriors is a non-profit organization that provides a unique brand of therapy. This therapy brings veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. Donnie O'Malley, USMC (Ret.), and Sergeant Ryan Loya, USMC, founded Irreverent Warriors after both losing a close friend to suicide.

The first Silkies Hike started as a single event on July 25, 2015, in San Diego, CA, before quickly skyrocketing to over 40 events nationwide in three months. A Silkies Hike is for Veterans, Active Duty Service men and women, National Guardsmen, and Reservists only, and is typically between 4-10 miles. Participants wear silkies with their fellow veterans and active service members during the hike. Today, there are over 125 participating cities, 50,000 Silkies Hike Attendees, and 125 collaborating organizations.

"Last October, Irreverent Warriors stopped by Veterans Guardian on their Pinehurst Silkies Hike," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "It was amazing to see so many veterans, active duty, national guardsmen, and reservists together to enjoy each other's company and spread the message of veteran suicide prevention."

Veterans Guardian is a veteran-owned and operated firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC. The company helps veterans achieve the disability rating they are medically and ethically eligible for when they file their claim for VA Disability benefits and compensation.

