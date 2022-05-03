Brand officially enters women's category, bridging the gap of comfort and fashion with elevated casualwear

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TravisMathew has announced its official launch of TravisMathew Womens, the brand's first-ever apparel collection made for women. The new collection will take an elevated approach to the trend towards casualization – made for the women that do it all and to be a bridge between comfort and fashion.

TravisMathew Launches First-Ever Women’s Apparel Collection (PRNewsfoto/TravisMathew) (PRNewswire)

Beginning today, the women's line will be available direct-to-consumer online and in the majority of TravisMathew retail locations nationwide. The new collection consists of knits and layers in wearable colors and high-quality fabrics. Customers can expect to find wardrobe staples and hard-hitting pieces that transcend every woman's closet.

"We have a fast-growing customer base where over 25% of purchases are made by women, so we know there is already a demand and we have been working on a strategy to launch a women's line for a long time," said TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis. "We didn't plan on launching this new line until we identified a gap in the market for our line, which we see landing between comfort and fashion. We are proud to announce this launch and excited about the opportunity for this new women's sector to be one of the fastest growing areas of our business moving forward".

As one of the most popular menswear brands in the country, TravisMathew is incredibly excited to launch their women's category. Designed for an intuitive fit and soft, lightweight feel, TravisMathew Women's follows the success of their first-ever women's product featured in the 2021 His and Hers Cloud Collection, which sold out in a matter of days.

"We see elevated casualwear for women as a white space in the market and set out to create a line that filled this void, while still following the brand's vision of crafting apparel that truly epitomizes our California roots," said Lindsay Browder, TravisMathew's Director of Women's Product. "The line is designed to take an elevated approach to the trend of casualization with the goal of being the go-to brand for customers who are looking for apparel that lives outside of niche trends and fads. Our product will be offered in fabrics that rival the luxury brands, in accessible designs that can effortlessly transition a modern woman through her busy life."

TravisMathew values the voice of their customers and plans to shape the future of the line based on customer feedback and support. The initial women's line is an item-driven collection, and the brand will look to expand in the fall to showcase a full-fashion line and even more so come spring 2023.

For more information, please visit travismathew.com/women and follow along on social @travismathewwomens

About TravisMathew Women's: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel, who believes that comfort and fashion should always go hand in hand. After noticing that's rarely the norm for women's clothing, they set out to deliver elevated styles with elevated comfort. Each TravisMathew Women's product is created with attention to detail, designed for an intuitive fit and soft, lightweight feel. Inspired by real women, this collection highlights women's beauty and leaves customers looking and feeling effortlessly confident every day. TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com/women

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements used in this press release that relate to projected financial results (including projections of net sales), consumer trends and behavior, and our strategy, are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "intend," "may," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Accurately estimating the forward-looking statements is based upon various risks and unknowns, including disruptions to business operations from additional regulatory restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (such as travel restrictions, government-mandated shut-down orders or quarantines) or voluntary "social distancing" that affects employees, customers and suppliers; production delays, closures of manufacturing facilities, retail locations, warehouses and supply and distribution chains; staffing shortages as a result of remote working requirements or otherwise; uncertainty regarding global economic conditions, particularly the uncertainty related to the duration and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and related decreases in customer demand/spending and ongoing increases in operating and freight costs; global supply chain constraints and challenges; continued availability of credit facilities and liquidity and ability to comply with applicable debt covenants; effectiveness of capital allocation and cost/expense reduction efforts; continued brand momentum and product success; growth in the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce channels; ability to realize the benefits of the continued investments in Callaway Golf Company's (the "Company") business; consumer acceptance of and demand for the Company's and its subsidiaries' products and services; cost of living and inflationary pressures; any changes in U.S. trade, tax or other policies, including restrictions on imports or an increase in import tariffs; future consumer discretionary purchasing activity, which can be significantly adversely affected by unfavorable economic or market conditions; future retailer purchasing activity, which can be significantly negatively affected by adverse industry conditions and overall retail inventory levels; and future changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the degree of effectiveness of the Company's hedging programs. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties, including the effect of terrorist activity, armed conflict, natural disasters or pandemic diseases, including expanded outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants, on the economy generally, on the level of demand for the Company's and its subsidiaries' products and services or on the Company's ability to manage its operations, supply chain and delivery logistics in such an environment; and delays, difficulties or increased costs in the supply of components or commodities needed to manufacture the Company's products or in manufacturing the Company's products. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

TravisMathew Launches First-Ever Women’s Apparel Collection (PRNewsfoto/TravisMathew) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TravisMathew