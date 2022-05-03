NEUBERGER BERMAN CLOSED-END MUNICIPAL FUNDS ANNOUNCE EARLY DECLARATION OF REGULAR MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH), Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBW), and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBO) have each announced an early declaration of its regular monthly distribution payable in June. The Funds seek to provide income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. Additionally, Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. seeks to provide income that is exempt from California personal income tax and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. seeks to provide income that is exempt from New York State and New York City personal income tax. Distributions of the Funds may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for some stockholders. Each Fund's distribution announced today is payable on June 15, 2022, has a record date of May 31, 2022 and an ex-date of May 27, 2022.

The Funds will make the distributions described above in the following per share amounts:

NBH Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. $0.05025 NBW Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. $0.04480 NBO Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. $0.03933

In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

