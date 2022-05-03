Magnachip Reports Results for First Quarter 2022

Revenue of $104.1 million was down 5.7% sequentially and down 15.4% year-over-year (YoY). The decrease was mainly due to a 29.3% sequential decline in Display solutions revenue as a result of continued severe supply shortage of 28nm 12" OLED wafers, partially offset by record revenue in our Power solutions business, which was up 11.4% sequentially and 20.0% YoY on strong demand in premium products.

Gross profit margin was 37.5%, up 250 basis points from Q4 and up over 960 basis points from Q1 a year ago. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an improved product mix, combined with an increase in average selling price under a favorable pricing environment. Sequentially, Q1 benefited by approximately 200 basis points from the timing mismatch of lower cost 12" wafers purchased in a prior period and sold in Q1.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.20 .

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.28 .

SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the results for the first quarter of 2022, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "In Q1, we reported revenue of $104.1 million and non-GAAP EPS of 28 cents, which was an increase of 27% year-over-year bolstered by a strong gross profit margin. As expected, OLED revenue remained severely impacted by the shortage of 28nm 12-inch wafer supply; however, this impact was somewhat offset by strength in our Power solutions business, which achieved yet another record quarterly revenue."

YJ Kim continued, "Looking forward, the ongoing lockdowns in China has added new challenges to an already stressed supply chain. Despite the current macro issues, which may limit our near-term growth, our recent design tractions with an existing OLED customer, broadening customer base, and new wafer capacity later this year give us confidence and optimism about our long-term growth."

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights































































In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data







GAAP







Q1 2022



Q4 2021



Q/Q change



Q1 2021



Y/Y change

Revenues





















































Standard Products Business





















































Display Solutions

29,185





41,298





down





29.3 %



58,895





down





50.4 % Power Solutions

64,825





58,212





up





11.4 %



54,011





up





20.0 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

10,083





10,825





down





6.9 %



10,113





down





0.3 % Gross Profit Margin

37.5 %



35.0 %



up





2.5 % pts



27.9 %



up





9.6 % pts Operating Income (Loss)(2)

12,879





63,870





down





79.8 %



(2,091)





up





n/a

Net Income (Loss)

9,528





53,611





down





82.2 %



(7,473)





up





n/a

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

0.21





1.16





down





81.9 %



(0.19)





up





n/a

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

0.20





1.12





down





82.1 %



(0.19)





up





n/a













In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data







Non-GAAP(3)







Q1 2022



Q4 2021



Q/Q change



Q1 2021



Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income

14,517





14,421





up





0.7 %



9,971





up





45.6 % Adjusted EBITDA

18,755





18,144





up





3.4 %



13,504





up





38.9 % Adjusted Net Income

12,936





14,606





down





11.4 %



9,346





up





38.4 % Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.28





0.31





down





9.7 %



0.22





up





27.3 %



























































___________ (1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, operating income of $63.9 million included net gain of $49.4 million that represented $70.2 million income from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $20.8 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. (3) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.





Q2 2022 Financial Guidance

Our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints, especially for 28nm 12" wafers. While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, Magnachip currently expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million , including about $9.5 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

Gross profit margin to be in the range of 33% to 35%.

Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2022 to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472 in US/Canada. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 2619959. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the start time to ensure a timely connection. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on May 10, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 2619959.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including second quarter 2022 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's second quarter 2022 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus and governmental lock-downs or other measures implemented in response thereto, other outbreaks of disease, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, recessions, economic instability or civil unrest; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors, including those related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2022 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



March 31, December 31, March 31,

2022 2021 2021 Revenues:























Net sales – standard products business

$ 94,010



$ 99,510



$ 112,906

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



10,083





10,825





10,113

Total revenues



104,093





110,335





123,019

Cost of sales:























Cost of sales – standard products business



56,080





62,206





79,247

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



9,017





9,525





9,390

Total cost of sales



65,097





71,731





88,637

Gross profit



38,996





38,604





34,382

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales



40.3 %



37.5 %



29.8 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues



37.5 %



35.0 %



27.9 % Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative expenses



14,163





13,255





12,634

Research and development expenses



11,954





12,197





13,423

Merger-related costs (income), net



—





(49,369)





9,831

Other charges, net



—





(1,349)





585

Total operating expenses (income)



26,117





(25,266)





36,473

Operating income (loss)



12,879





63,870





(2,091)

Interest expense



(111)





(132)





(1,041)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



(690)





147





(4,671)

Other income, net



933





947





620

Income (loss) before income tax expense



13,011





64,832





(7,183)

Income tax expense



3,483





11,221





290

Net income (loss)

$ 9,528



$ 53,611



$ (7,473)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—

$ 0.21



$ 1.16



$ (0.19)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—

$ 0.20



$ 1.12



$ (0.19)

Weighted average number of shares—























Basic



45,603,208





46,369,520





40,292,838

Diluted



46,693,294





47,691,816





40,292,838



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)















March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 284,921



$ 279,547 Accounts receivable, net

51,208



50,954 Inventories, net

36,947



39,370 Other receivables

26,121



25,895 Prepaid expenses

9,124



7,675 Hedge collateral

4,060



3,060 Other current assets

9,262



2,619 Total current assets

421,643



409,120 Property, plant and equipment, net

102,675



107,882 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,719



4,275 Intangible assets, net

2,203



2,377 Long-term prepaid expenses

6,771



8,243 Deferred income taxes

40,246



41,095 Other non-current assets

10,608



10,662 Total assets

$ 587,865



$ 583,654 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable

$ 37,566



$ 37,593 Other accounts payable

7,707



6,289 Accrued expenses

20,573



20,071 Accrued income taxes

9,361



11,823 Operating lease liabilities

2,223



2,323 Other current liabilities

6,989



7,382 Total current liabilities

84,419



85,481 Accrued severance benefits, net

32,572



33,064 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,496



1,952 Other non-current liabilities

8,216



10,395 Total liabilities

126,703



130,892 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,225,441 shares issued and

44,894,385 outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 55,905,320 shares issued and 45,659,304

outstanding at December 31, 2021

562



559 Additional paid-in capital

261,830



241,197 Retained earnings

353,070



343,542 Treasury stock, 11,331,056 shares at March 31, 2022 and 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021, respectively

(148,523 )



(130,306 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,777 )



(2,230 ) Total stockholders' equity

461,162



452,762 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 587,865



$ 583,654

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 9,528

$ (7,473 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 3,891

3,448 Provision for severance benefits 1,670

1,771 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount —

261 Loss on foreign currency, net 6,380

14,873 Provision for inventory reserves 145

1,504 Stock-based compensation 1,638

1,646 Other, net 161

154 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net (1,213 )

9,794 Inventories 1,456

6,071 Other receivables 667

(1,438 ) Other current assets (6,829 )

5,427 Accounts payable 538

(7,701 ) Other accounts payable (702 )

1,570 Accrued expenses 187

2,393 Accrued income taxes (2,346 )

(10,700 ) Other current liabilities (711 )

1,087 Other non-current liabilities (73 )

18 Payment of severance benefits (1,389 )

(1,493 ) Other, net (178 )

12 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,820

21,224 Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral 1,829

— Payment of hedge collateral (2,891 )

— Purchase of property, plant and equipment (944 )

(1,082 ) Payment for intellectual property registration (59 )

(171 ) Other, net (77 )

(111 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,142 )

(1,364 ) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,781

2,538 Acquisition of treasury stock (830 )

(1,540 ) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (134 )

(144 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (16 )

(16 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 801

838 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (6,105 )

(10,444 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,374

10,254 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 279,547

279,940 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 284,921

$ 290,194









MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021 Operating income (loss)

$ 12,879



$ 63,870



$ (2,091) Adjustments:





















Equity-based compensation expense



1,638





1,648





1,646 Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



—





(379)





— Merger-related costs (income), net



—





(49,369)





9,831 Other charges, net



—





(1,349)





585 Adjusted Operating Income

$ 14,517



$ 14,421



$ 9,971

























We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iii) Merger-related costs (income), net and (iv) Other charges, net.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $49,369 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $20,831 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018), partially offset by $70 thousand of non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded $9,831 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. For the same period, we also recorded $585 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2022 2021 2021 Net income (loss) $ 9,528 $ 53,611 $ (7,473) Adjustments:











Interest expense (income), net

(604)

(726)

420 Income tax expense

3,483

11,221

290 Depreciation and amortization

3,891

3,663

3,448 EBITDA

16,298

67,769

(3,315) Equity-based compensation expense

1,638

1,648

1,646 Foreign currency loss (gain), net

690

(147)

4,671 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

129

(29)

86 Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

—

(379)

— Merger-related costs (income), net

—

(49,369)

9,831 Other charges, net

—

(1,349)

585 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,755 $ 18,144 $ 13,504 Net income (loss) $ 9,528 $ 53,611 $ (7,473) Adjustments:











Equity-based compensation expense

1,638

1,648

1,646 Foreign currency loss (gain), net

690

(147)

4,671 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

129

(29)

86 Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

—

(379)

— Merger-related costs (income), net

—

(49,369)

9,831 Other charges, net

—

(1,349)

585 GAAP and cash tax expense difference

—

907

— Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

951

9,713

— Adjusted Net Income $ 12,936 $ 14,606 $ 9,346 Adjusted Net Income per common share—











- Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.23 - Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of shares – basic

45,603,208

46,369,520

40,292,838 Weighted average number of shares – diluted

46,693,294

47,691,816

47,470,416















We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Merger-related costs (income), net and (vi) Other charges, net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense (income), net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Merger-related costs (income), net, (vi) Other charges, net, (vii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference and (viii) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $49,369 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $20,831 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018), partially offset by $70 thousand of non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded $9,831 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction. For the same period, we also recorded $585 thousand non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.

