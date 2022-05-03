GT's LIVING FOODS LAUNCHES BEGIN WITHIN CAMPAIGN AND FIRST NATIONAL TV SPOT

Marketing Campaign Highlights the Brand's Mission to Transform Health From Within

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Living Foods – producer of the best-selling SYNERGY Raw Kombucha brand and authentic, fermented living foods – announced today the launch of its Begin Within marketing campaign, designed to highlight the transformative power of SYNERGY Raw Kombucha. Featuring their first ever large national ad campaign extending across multiple marketing platforms, Begin Within will share the message that positive transformation of the mind, body and spirit begins with changes from within.

Inspired by the brand's overarching commitment to make the world a healthier place, the Begin Within campaign will communicate the core mental and physical benefits of SYNERGY Raw Kombucha, including: SYNERGY's 9 billion living probiotics per bottle to support gut health, 100% organic and raw ingredients, authentic brewing practices for potency, and its positive impact on energy and mental well-being.

"The power of true transformation lives inside all of us – within our thoughts, perspectives, and actions. With our Begin Within campaign, we seek to share the message that we have the power to ignite the change we want in our lives," said GT Dave, Founder of GT's Living Foods. "It is our goal to inspire small changes that have big impact. That is why we remain committed to offering authentic, living foods with nutrients that can awaken the mind and body, from the inside out."

Throughout the 30-second spot, three people experience SYNERGY Raw Kombucha, which sparks a transformation from within that bursts into life in the world around them. The commercial is set to air across digital platforms beginning in May 2022.

Beyond the commercial, the campaign will come to life through several creative elements, including advertisements, social media strategy, in-store point of sale, and more. The fundamentals of the brand are featured throughout the campaign with vibrant pops of color and lotus architecture included in creative assets.

GT's Living Foods has remained committed to offering authentic fermented foods since inception in 1995, effectively revolutionizing how people think and feel about fermented foods in the Western World. Today, GT's Living Foods has grown into a robust profile, including the brand's COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt, ALIVE Ancient Mushroom Elixirs, IMMORTAL Wellness Shots, and more. For more information, visit https://gtslivingfoods.com/.

About GT's Living Foods

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

