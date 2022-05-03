FTFT Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Procure Power Supply for its Planned Cryptocurrency Mining Farm in the US

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that on April 22, 2022, its wholly-owned subsidiary, FTFT SuperComputing Inc. ("FTFT SuperComputing"), signed an Electricity Sales and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Champion Energy Services, LLC ("Champion Energy"). The Agreement stipulates that Champion Energy is obligated to provide 15.58 MW of electricity for the development of the Company's planned cryptocurrency farm in Northwest Ohio. The Agreement has a provision for a hybrid pricing plan that includes a fixed and index combination and is customer-specific to changes in FTFT SuperComputing's energy needs. The start date for the sale and delivery of electricity is anticipated to be July 1, 2022, and the Agreement has a term of six years.

Future FinTech Logo (PRNewswire)

In December 2021, the Company announced its plan to build a cryptocurrency mining farm in the US which, if successful, the first phase could deploy approximately 12,000 S19 Antminers and accommodate about 1.3 EH/s of hash power. The total investment for the cryptocurrency mining farm project is estimated to be $62 million, with each of the six stages of the project projected to be $10 million per expansion phase; however, $12 million is being allocated for the first phase of the project for the acquisition of the site, plant development and the upgrading of the power system.

Champion Energy is an electricity provider that services residential, governmental, commercial and industrial customers in eight states. They are a subsidiary of Calpine, one of the largest generators of electricity in the US.

Mr. Kai Xu, Chief Inspector of Future FinTech's Blockchain Division, said, "We are pleased to have entered into this agreement to obtain the needed power supply to enable us to develop a cryptocurrency mining farm in the US. Our strategic plan for this business segment is to develop cryptocurrency mining farms in different regions of the world and accelerate their deployment by using our own capabilities or through cooperation agreements with strong partners. We believe that planned cryptocurrency farm in Ohio will be successful and will meet the goals that we have set out for it."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing services, and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology and cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency investment management as well as financial service technology businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.