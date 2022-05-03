Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Reported first quarter net income attributable to all partners of $39.5 million

EBITDA of $66.0 million represented an increase of 12% y/y

First quarter distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.21x and total leverage ratio of approximately 3.3x

Declared first quarter distribution of $0.98 per limited partner unit; reflects 6.5% increase y/y

Planned acquisition of 3Bear builds size and scale, offers geographic and product mix diversity and increases 3rd party revenue

Permian Gathering business witnessing strong producer activity

Delivered 37 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent quarterly increase to $0.98 /unit

DKL volumes expected to benefit from a lack of major planned turnaround activity in Delek US system in 2022

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $39.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $36.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the first quarter 2021. Net cash from operating activities was $47.9 million in the first quarter 2022 compared to $61.7 million in the first quarter 2021. Distributable cash flow was $51.7 million in the first quarter 2022, compared to $52.5 million in the first quarter 2021.

For the first quarter 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $66.0 million compared to $58.7 million in the first quarter 2021.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "Strong producer demand is prompting significant volume growth in our Permian Gathering System and we expect momentum to continue throughout the year. Complementing our existing gathering business is the planned acquisition of 3Bear Delaware Holding – NM, LLC. This transaction improves size and scale, increases third party revenue, diversifies geographic footprint within the Permian Basin, expands the product mix and is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow ratios."

Mr. Yemin continued, "With ongoing consolidation in the MLP space, DKL should screen more attractively to investors as a larger, more diversified company with increasing third-party revenue and a long track record of increasing shareholder returns. The recent announcement to increase the quarterly distribution to $0.98/unit marks the 37th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution. The outlook for the company is bright with both organic and inorganic growth opportunities underway and a lack of major turnaround activity planned at Delek US in 2022, should translate into strong volumes throughout our system this year."

Distribution and Liquidity



On April 25, 2022, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.98 per common limited partner unit for the first quarter 2022, which equates to $3.92 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on May 12, 2022 to unitholders of record on May 5, 2022. This represents a 0.5% increase from the fourth quarter 2021 distribution of $0.975 per common limited partner unit, or $3.90 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 6.5% increase over Delek Logistics' first quarter 2021 distribution of $0.92 per common limited partner unit, or $3.68 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the first quarter 2022, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $42.6 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.21x.

As of March 31, 2022, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $905.5 million and cash of $2.7 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $585.9 million. The total leverage ratio was well within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Financial Results

Contribution margin in the first quarter 2022 was $62.3 million compared to $56.9 million in the first quarter 2021. Overall performance benefited from an increase in utilization on assets supporting the Big Spring Refinery and increased throughput on joint venture pipelines.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the first quarter 2022 was $43.2 million which is broadly in line compared to $41.7 million in the first quarter 2021.

1 |

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the first quarter 2022, contribution margin was $19.0 million compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven by strong volumes at the Big Spring marketing and terminalling facilities.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the first quarter 2022, income from equity method investments was $7.0 million compared to $4.0 million in the first quarter 2021, primarily driven by increased volumes at both Caddo and Red River.

First Quarter 2022 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US and owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil, natural gas and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the demand for crude oil, refined products and transportation and storage services; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

2 |

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

3 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,726

$ 4,292 Accounts receivable

20,350

15,384 Inventory

1,779

2,406 Other current assets

1,466

951 Total current assets

26,321

23,033 Property, plant and equipment:







Property, plant and equipment

724,921

715,870 Less: accumulated depreciation

(276,587)

(266,482) Property, plant and equipment, net

448,334

449,388 Equity method investments

249,893

250,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,135

20,933 Goodwill

12,203

12,203 Marketing contract intangible, net

114,774

116,577 Rights-of-way

39,705

37,280 Other non-current assets

24,901

25,627 Total assets

$ 935,266

$ 935,071









LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 12,627

$ 8,160 Accounts payable to related parties

50,282

64,423 Interest payable

16,317

5,024 Excise and other taxes payable

4,023

5,280 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

6,688

6,811 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,327

7,117 Total current liabilities

96,264

96,815 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt

905,536

898,970 Asset retirement obligations

6,600

6,476 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

12,401

14,071 Other non-current liabilities

20,987

22,731 Total non-current liabilities

945,524

942,248 Total liabilities

1,041,788

1,039,063 Equity (Deficit):







Common unitholders - public; 9,162,504 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 (8,774,053 at

December 31, 2021)

170,696

166,067 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022

(34,696,800 at December 31, 2021)

(277,218)

(270,059) Total deficit

(106,522)

(103,992) Total liabilities and deficit

$ 935,266

$ 935,071

4 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net revenues:





Affiliate $ 123,754

$ 96,194 Third-party 82,827

56,719 Net revenues 206,581

152,913 Cost of sales:





Cost of materials and other 126,194

81,171 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 17,543

14,250 Depreciation and amortization 9,861

10,247 Total cost of sales 153,598

105,668 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 564

561 General and administrative expenses 5,095

4,105 Depreciation and amortization 474

492 Other operating expense (income), net 12

(83) Total operating costs and expenses 159,743

110,743 Operating income 46,838

42,170 Interest expense, net 14,250

9,737 Income from equity method investments (7,026)

(4,049) Other (income) expense, net (1)

31 Total non-operating expenses, net 7,223

5,719 Income before income tax expense 39,615

36,451 Income tax expense 101

184 Net income attributable to partners $ 39,514

$ 36,267 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 39,514

$ 36,267







Net income per limited partner unit:





Common units - basic $ 0.91

$ 0.83 Common units - diluted $ 0.91

$ 0.83







Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:





Common units - basic 43,471,536

43,443,336 Common units - diluted 43,481,572

43,449,059







Cash distribution per limited partner unit $ 0.98

$ 0.92

5 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 39,514

$ 36,267 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

10,335

10,739 Non-cash lease expense

1,798

2,018 Amortization of customer contract intangible assets

1,803

1,803 Amortization of deferred revenue

(444)

(538) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

847

625 Income from equity method investments

(7,026)

(4,049) Dividends from equity method investments

6,613

3,730 Other non-cash adjustments

492

274 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(4,966)

3,354 Inventories and other current assets

112

1,020 Accounts payable and other current liabilities

14,157

(390) Accounts receivable/payable to related parties

(14,141)

7,359 Non-current assets and liabilities, net

(1,174)

(480) Changes in assets and liabilities

(6,012)

10,863 Net cash provided by operating activities

47,920

61,732 Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(10,613)

(6,119) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

12

83 Purchases of intangible assets

(2,425)

(474) Distributions from equity method investments

550

3,924 Equity method investment contributions

—

(1,379) Net cash used in investing activities

(12,476)

(3,965) Cash flows from financing activities







Distributions to common unitholders - public

(8,570)

(7,914) Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings

(33,830)

(31,619) Proceeds from revolving credit facility

113,600

77,500 Payments on revolving credit facility

(107,500)

(86,600) Payments on finance lease

(710)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(37,010)

(48,633) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,566)

9,134 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4,292

4,243 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 2,726

$ 13,377 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$ 2,110

$ 4,937 Non-cash investing activities:







Increase in accrued capital expenditures in accounts payable/receivable related parties

$ —

$ 3,119 Decrease in accrued capital expenditures and other

$ (1,527)

$ (1,439) Non-cash financing activities:







Non-cash lease liability arising from obtaining right of use assets during the period

$ —

$ 2,623

6 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:





Net income $ 39,514

$ 36,267 Add:





Income tax expense 101

184 Depreciation and amortization 10,335

10,739 Amortization of customer contract intangible assets 1,803

1,803 Interest expense, net 14,250

9,737 EBITDA $ 66,003

$ 58,730







Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 47,920

$ 61,732 Changes in assets and liabilities 6,012

(10,863) Non-cash lease expense (1,798)

(2,018) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 550

3,924 Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures (807)

(515) (Refund to) reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures (15)

359 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (124)

(115) Deferred income taxes —

(65) Other operating (expense) income, net (12)

83 Distributable Cash Flow $ 51,726

$ 52,522

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2022

2021 Total distributions to be paid $ 42,604

$ 39,968







Distributable cash flow $ 51,726

$ 52,522 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.21x

1.31x





(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

7 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Pipelines and Transportation





Net revenues:





Affiliate $ 71,023

$ 63,048 Third party 4,782

1,927 Total pipelines and transportation 75,805

64,975 Cost of sales:





Cost of materials and other 19,602

13,079 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 12,958

10,172 Segment contribution margin $ 43,245

$ 41,724 Capital spending (1) $ 8,149

$ 5,845







Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling





Net revenues:





Affiliates (2) $ 52,731

$ 33,146 Third party 78,045

54,792 Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 130,776

87,938 Cost of sales:





Cost of materials and other 106,592

68,092 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 5,149

4,639 Segment contribution margin $ 19,035

$ 15,207 Capital spending (1) $ 937

$ 1,954







Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures





Income from equity method investments $ (7,026)

$ (4,049) Equity method investments contributions $ —

$ (1,379)







Consolidated





Net revenues:





Affiliates $ 123,754

$ 96,194 Third party 82,827

56,719 Total consolidated 206,581

152,913 Cost of sales:





Cost of materials and other 126,194

81,171 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 18,107

14,811 Contribution margin 62,280

56,931 General and administrative expenses 5,095

4,105 Depreciation and amortization 10,335

10,739 Other operating expense (income), net 12

(83) Operating income 46,838

42,170 Interest expense, net 14,250

9,737 Income from equity method investments (7,026)

(4,049) Other (income) expense, net (1)

31 Total non-operating expenses, net 7,223

5,719 Income before income tax expense 39,615

36,451 Income tax expense 101

184 Net income attributable to partners $ 39,514

$ 36,267 Capital spending (1) $ 9,086

$ 7,799





(1) There were no capital contributions to equity method investments for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Capital spending for the three months ended March 31, 2021 excludes contributions to equity method investments in the amount of $1.4 million. (2) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition.

8 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (1) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Pipelines and Transportation 2022

2021 Maintenance capital spending $ 1,280

$ 477 Discretionary capital spending 6,869

5,368 Segment capital spending 8,149

5,845 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling





Maintenance capital spending 792

39 Discretionary capital spending 145

1,915 Segment capital spending 937

1,954 Consolidated





Maintenance capital spending 2,072

516 Discretionary capital spending 7,014

7,283 Total capital spending $ 9,086

$ 7,799





(1) Capital spending excludes the capital contributions to our equity method investments. There were no equity method investments capital contributions for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The equity method investments capital contributions were $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP





Segment Data (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Pipelines and Transportation Segment:





Throughputs (average bpd)





El Dorado Assets:





Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 72,872

44,118 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 59,522

26,349 El Dorado Gathering System 16,156

11,880 East Texas Crude Logistics System 16,056

26,075 Permian Gathering System (1) 100,325

73,724 Plains Connection System 162,007

108,361 Trucking Assets 9,306

10,187







Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:





East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 70,578

71,963 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 75,549

72,927 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 9,913

10,138 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 3.04

$ 3.42 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 137,622

144,539





(1) Formerly known as the Big Spring Gathering System. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction.



(2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.



(3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

9 |

Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delek Logistics