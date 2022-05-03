CMS Energy Announces Strong First Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $1.21 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.21 per share for the same quarter in 2021. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.20, compared to $1.09 per share for the same quarter in 2021.

CMS Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 to $2.89* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"The settlement agreement recently filed for our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan strengthens our financial outlook and serves as a proof point of our plan for net zero carbon emissions by 2040 in our electric business. As one of the first utilities in the country to eliminate coal generation by 2025, we are leading the clean energy transformation," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2022 first quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Tuesday, May 3 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/22

3/31/21

























Operating revenue











$ 2,374

$ 2,013

























Operating expenses













1,918



1,583

























Operating Income













456



430

























Other income













48



44

























Interest charges













124



124

























Income Before Income Taxes













380



350

























Income tax expense













39



42

























Income From Continuing Operations













341



308

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax













4



34

























Net Income













345



342

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













(8)



(7)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy













353



349

























Preferred stock dividends













2



-

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 351

$ 349

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders

































$ 1.20

$ 1.09 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders



































0.01



0.12 Diluted earnings per average common share











$ 1.21

$ 1.21

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



In Millions



As of



3/31/22

12/31/21 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 446



$ 452 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



28





24 Other current assets



1,985





2,151 Total current assets



2,459





2,627 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



22,540





22,352 Other non-current assets



3,741





3,774 Total Assets

$ 28,740



$ 28,753

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,432



$ 1,822 Non-current liabilities (1)



7,430





7,269 Capitalization













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



12,201





12,200 Non-recourse debt



74





76 Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)



12,275





12,276 Preferred stock and securities



224





224 Noncontrolling interests



551





557 Common stockholders' equity



6,630





6,407 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



19,680





19,464 Securitization debt (2)



198





198 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 28,740



$ 28,753

















(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





In Millions



Three Months Ended



3/31/22

3/31/21

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 476



$ 185

















Net cash provided by operating activities



707





832 Net cash used in investing activities



(539)





(283) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



168





549 Net cash used in financing activities



(170)





(210)

















Total Cash Flows

$ (2)



$ 339

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 474



$ 524

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/22

3/31/21

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 351

$ 349 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain













(5)



- Tax impact













1



- Discontinued operations income













-



(43) Tax impact













-



9 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













(1)



(1) Tax impact













*



*

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP











$ 346

$ 314

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Diluted













289.9



289.1

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share











$ 1.21

$ 1.21 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain













(0.01)



- Tax impact













*



- Discontinued operations income













-



(0.15) Tax impact













-



0.03 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













(*)



(*) Tax impact













*



*

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP











$ 1.20

$ 1.09

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense.



























Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CMS Energy